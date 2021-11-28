Divisions in show business

Opinions in favor and against vaccination have even divided famous figures from the entertainment world, involving, for example, the musicians Eric Clapton and Brian May, or the American actress Jennifer Aniston, among many others.

One of these cases reached repercussion when Clapton had warned that he would not act in a place where the public is required to be vaccinated in order to attend, as ordered by the British government, and after receiving the two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine he had expressed his fear of not being able to play again due to the pain he felt in his arm, while the legendary guitarist had also complained at the time about preventive health restrictions against the coronavirus.

“I love Eric Clapton,” said former Queen guitarist Brian May, “but he has very different points of view from me in many ways. There is a lot of evidence to show that vaccination helps, and in general they have been very safe. There will always be some side effect in any medication that is taken, but to go around saying that vaccines are a plot to kill you is absurd. There is a group of people who are anti-vaccines, who simply do not listen to facts ”.

In the case of Jennifer Aniston, he recently revealed that he broke up with those who refused or did not reveal whether they had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“There is still a large group of people – he said – who are anti-vaccines or simply do not listen to the facts, and it is a real shame. I just lost some people from my weekly routine who refused or did not reveal whether they had been vaccinated or not, and it was unfortunate, because that information is part of the moral and professional obligation between those who share the same workspace. It is complicated because everyone has the right to have their own opinion, but many opinions do not feel based on anything other than fear or propaganda ”.