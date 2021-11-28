Disney will make “live action” versions of these animation classics

Disney is working on stories like Snow White, Hercules and Bambi, all in live action (Photo courtesy)

Some animated film classics developed by this company will have their remakes on real image: that is to say that soon we will be able to see filmed versions, with actors or real elements, of Snow White, the hunchback of notre dame, Lilo, Stitch, Hercules and Bambi, among others, as characters played on the giant screen.

One of the first stories to be released will be Peter Pan and Wendy: filming ended a couple of months ago and was under the direction of David lowery. Those in charge of giving life to the main characters will be Alexander molony (Peter Pan) and Ever Anderson (Wendy), while the actor Jude Law will be the famous villain of this story: the Captain Hook.

The film will retell the story of a girl who, as she does not want to study at a boarding school, confronts her parents and runs away with her two brothers. When they arrive in Neverland. There they meet the boy who refuses to grow up and, together with a fairy godmother, they undertake a series of adventures.

The live-action adaptation of “Peter Pan” will feature actors Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson and Jude Law. (Courtesy photo)

Secondly, Javier Bardem will be king Triton and Melissa mccarthy will play Úrsula in the adaptation live action from The little Mermaid, which will star Halle Bailey. The premiere of this film is scheduled for May 26, 2023 . This time the same plot of The little Mermaid we saw in 1989: the story will focus on a mermaid who is a princess and who, close to celebrating her birthday, dreams of knowing what life is like for human beings.

Quasimodo is another of those characters that we will see soon in the flesh. For this Disney classic, an adaptation of the novel by Victor Hugo, the actor Josh Gad He will play the hunchback of Notre Dame. The other characters in the cast have not yet been confirmed, as well as the name of the director.

Disney + will premiere the live action “Pinocchio” next year. (Courtesy photo)

Another classic with a live image version already on the way is Pinocchio. It will have the address of Robert Zemeckis ( The witches, Beowulf, Castaway, Forrest Gump and the trilogy of Back To The Future among other successful works) and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will play the leading puppet in this children’s story. Geppetto, Father Pinocchio, will be Tom Hanks.

Besides these live actions, the second parts of Aladdin and Cruella.

