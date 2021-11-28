Directive of America, annoyed with Solari for proposals and justifications

The tall Azulcrema flat believes that the Argentine strategist gave away the first leg and showed few responses from the bench in the second leg against Pumas

The defeat before Cougars in the quarterfinals it represented the second failure of Santiago Solari in the Mexican soccer league with America. The Argentine strategist has impressive numbers in the regular phase but has fallen short in the final phase rounds and this situation has annoys the Azulcrema directive which also evaluates the continuity of the Argentine coach.

Santiago Solari’s América was eliminated again in the quarterfinals. Getty Images

Sources commented to ESPN that the eagles managers consider that the team’s approach in the league duels against Cougars It was not appropriate and it did not measure up to what America demands in matches to kill or be killed. The tall Azulcrema flat believes that the Argentine strategist gave away the first leg in Ciudad Universitaria and that the way he was beaten in the second leg showed few responses from the bench.

Another situation that the Argentine coach did not like is the justifications regarding the arbitration in the elimination against the Auriazules and in other games that the Americanists have lost, they consider that the defeats of the Azulcrema team were originated by the team’s shortcomings on the field of play and not by arbitration decisions that could mark the course of the matches or some type of excessive violence against the Eagles footballers.

These situations are added to other decisions of Solari that have generated annoyance such as the time he did not save players for the CONCACAF final and lost Pedro Aquino for the final phase in the duel against Tigres, in addition to the eliminations in the quarterfinals and losing the CONCACAF final against Rayados.

Like the entire campus, it is a reality that the work of Solari It will also be analyzed in depth, it is a fact that he has had an excellent performance in the regular phase and that would open the door to stay at the head of the team, however the pressure to deliver a degree to the institution is increasing.