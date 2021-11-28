DiCaprio is short of breath in the first teaser of the film

It’s been a few months since the stellar cast that was going to be part of Don’t look up, the long-awaited new Adam Mckay movie for Netflix: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett … all of them reunited in a story in which DiCaprio and Lawrence play two scientists who discover that A great comet is approaching the Earth and in six months it could destroy humanity. Yesterday a first teaser trailer was leaked on social networks and the truth is that things are promising.

In just about 27 seconds, the teaser shows DiCaprio breathing heavily in a bathroom before meeting with the President of the United States, played by Streep. During that meeting, the son of the president and chief of staff, played by Jonah Hill, tells DiCaprio’s character that his breathing is stressing him out. It is therefore intuited that the tone will be quite critical with the position of politicians on issues as serious as climate change.

McKay directs, writes and produces this film whose filming was interrupted by the pandemic. The release date on Netflix is ​​still unknown. Also participating in the production are Matthew Perry, Michael Chiklis, Himesh Patel, Tomer Sisley (Messiah), Gina Gershon and Melanie Lynskey.