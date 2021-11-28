Denzel Washington and an inspiring movie, but not so much – Roman J. Israel, Esq – Spoiler Time

On Spoiler Time we got to thinking and discovered something: there are MANY films that are not premieres and are available in the most consulted streaming services and that must be analyzed. These tapes are neither classics nor works of art in themselves or epic blockbusters: They only serve to make your downtime a little worthwhile. This time we will comment Roman J. Israel, Esq, film released in the year 2017. and what does it have like total and absolute star to nothing more and nothing less than Denzel Washington. Yes: one of the kings of MANY movies to kill time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sS37O3xgwGA

Roman J. Israel (Washington) is, as described by the lawyer character George Pierce (Colin farrell), a prodigy in the legal profession. And as a good prodigy, demonstrates imbalance parameters, in this case several, importing only two: it is a staunch defender of fair justice (yes, paradoxes of life) and lives in another today, yesterday’s today, a constant anachronism both mentally, physically and economically. Yes: the world moved on and Roman froze between decades of 1970 and 1990. His clothing, objects and habits give him away. We highlight the concept of mental anachronism. Roman he is too idealistic, very immersed in civil law, he thinks and lives so that society defends itself in an old way, without respect or thoughtful confrontation. The world turned upside down in his eyes.

And the plot? Upon passing away William jackson, Roman, who was his “partner”, remains on the street, and is George Pierce, an almost unscrupulous lawyer and merchant like few others, the one who sees in Roman a genius, a gifted, a brilliant mind. Out of respect for the late professor, and thinking of profit, George employs it. Roman take this as an advantage too: working for the law firm George It opens the doors for him to find a partner with strength and money, of course, to help him present an unprecedented judicial reform, the same one that questions the unfair use of the collaboration of the processed people to solve cases, agreeing to agree on unfair penalties with the prosecution for fear of higher sentences if they go to trial. First click. Roman, already in the study of PierceTake the case of a murder defendant who is not. The young detainee confesses to him where the true perpetrator of the murder is. Roman he learns that a juicy reward awaits the person who provides the information on the murderer’s whereabouts. Fed up, disappointed, befuddled with himself, Roman He is ethically and morally deceived: he betrays the criminal, collects the reward and tries to be someone else, one more modern and unconcerned about the chaotic world that used to surround him but of which he wants to be a part. We repeat: try. Second click. As expected, the killer learns that Roman He betrayed him and begins a double persecution against the prodigy lawyer: the exterior, that of those who want to take revenge, and the interior, that of the profession that he embraced so much and that is now going bankrupt. Determined to surrender to the authorities for such a lack of professionalism, returning to be his old self, an immediate and dire future looms for him. Roman, As it was expected. Third click.

As a counterpoint to the character of Washington, the role of the character of Farrell as a totally unscrupulous lawyer is fine: the more “modern” it becomes Roman, more “ancient” stands George. So much so that the end of the tape Pierce presents the judicial reform devised by Roman before the corresponding body; we see on the cover that he was associated for that purpose. We must not fail to mention that we had already noticed this game of the script when, in a strategy meeting of the firm, George proposes that certain working hours to attend cases free of charge and Roman, at the same moment, only think about money. Yes, the pendular movement of these two characters is a constant, the best way to demonstrate the confrontation at all times and / or topics of the film. The obvious beats surprise, even at the end of the character of Roman.