DC Super-Pets and other projects from Dwayne Johnson’s production company

Dwayne Johnson, one of the highest paid celebrities in the world, is also the founder of a large film production company. The artist prepares many promising films.

Dwayne johnson left the Wwe to be filled with fame and relevance within the medium of Hollywood. Despite having a great fortune and being well accepted by much of the critics and the public, the interpreter does not stay still. On the contrary, it has sought a way to enter the realm of production, where little by little it has found a certain power.

His company, Seven Bucks, debuted as a developer label with nothing more and nothing less than Baywatch, released on May 25, 2017. This is how he also made the two parts of the reboot of Jumanji and Shazam, among other.

In this way, the economic arm of ‘The Rock’, along with its good relationship with Warner Bros. and Disney, allowed him to reach the top. Now, in the midst of success, they prepare Black adam, which is supposed to be the largest that the company has made so far. It should be noted that the latter will launch on July 29, 2022.

But this is not all, as they enlist much more. Also with DC will release the sequel to Shazam, Fury of the Gods, and DC League of Super-Pets. The latter being an animated film, which will also be starred by Johnson, giving life to Krypto, the dog of Superman.

That is why Hiram Garcia, partner of the star in this firm, spoke a little about what is coming for them within Seven bucks.

DC League of Super-Pets

“It is fun. As a Superman fan and huge dog lover, having the ability to tell the story of Krypto and Superman is a dream come true. It’s such a lovely story and then furthermore we can introduce the league of Super-Pets and all those wonderful characters. We have an amazing cast of actors, and every time they can make Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Together whatever they do, they know it will be a great and fun trip for the public. This is such a big project that we’ve been working on for a while, so we were excited when we finally made the announcement. [El cofundador y copropietario de Seven Bucks] Dany [García]Dwayne and I have always been huge DC fans at heart, so to be able to play in this space and tell these stories, based on these beloved characters, is truly an honor. I think the fans will be very happy with what we have been preparing. It is scheduled to come out next year in May “said the producer.

On the other hand, the content creator prepares a footage for Netflix, Red Notice. This product promises, as DJ will perform alongside Gal gadot and Ryan reynolds. This commented the businessman, saying that “It will be the biggest movie the streaming platform has ever made”.

Red Notice

“Red Notice is a very funny movie! It’s the biggest movie that Netflix has done and they were amazing partners who made sure we had everything we needed to finish the movie in the middle of a pandemic. Despite all those challenges, we are very happy with the way Red Notice turned out. These three actors are so amazing together. Gal (Gadot), Ryan (Reynolds) and DJ have amazing chemistry and they look amazing together. You just can’t get enough of them. Plus, the movie has a fun retro vibe, with DJ as a profiler of the FBI that hunts down the world’s most wanted art thieves. It’s really a great globetrotting adventure and the kind of movie that delivers the fun escapism that I think the world could use more of right now. We are very proud of the film and excited that it will be released on November 12th around the world. In essence, you are watching Black Adam, Deadpool and Wonder woman in another version on screen. Who doesn’t want to see that? “added.

Red Notice will premiere on November 12, 2021 in the aforementioned catalog.

Source: Collider