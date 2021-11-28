Danganronpa Team Announces Enigma Archives: Rain Code Video Game – Kudasai

The developer company Spike Chunsoft and the creative team behind the multimedia franchise of Danganronpa, Too Kyo Games, announced the development of a new project entitled Enigma Archives: Rain Code (Chou Tantei Jikenbo Rain Code). The announcement was revealed during the anniversary event “Danganronpa 10th Anniversary Event: Ultimate Class Reunion“.

The new project brings together the core development team of Danganronpa, which includes the stage scriptwriter Kazutaka Kodaka, to the composer Masafumi Takada and the designer Rui komatsuzaki. The staff did not reveal the details of this upcoming title, such as its platforms or the scheduled release date, but did reveal some screenshots of the video game. Kodaka noted in an interview with Famitsu: «I think this will be a mystery adventure video game that has never been seen before».

Danganronpa Synopsis: Kibou no Gakuen to Zetsubou no Koukousei The Animation

Hope’s Peak Academy is an elite institute that accepts only the most talented students. Individuals who enroll successfully receive their own unique degrees, which appropriately reflect their skills and traits. Of the fifteen candidates admitted that year to the peculiar school, Makoto Naegi is a completely ordinary individual who has been accepted by pure chance, with the title of “Super Luck High School.” Naegi and his classmates are initially ecstatic at being chosen to study at this prestigious institution, but these feelings of happiness are short-lived. They are soon confronted by Monokuma, the headmaster and resident bear, who traps them inside the school. The students’ hopes of escaping and graduating depend on one of them managing to assassinate one of their classmates without being discovered. However, if the assassin is caught, he will be executed, and the remaining survivors will have to continue the fight to the death until only one victor remains.

