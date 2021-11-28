Cutting edge medicine | Cuyo’s diary

Dr. Francisco Soberbio, director of the La Pau Clinic, specialist in cancer surgery, oncoplasty and breast reconstruction, tells about the medical advances related to breast cancer. “During the last 100 years, surgery has been a basic treatment in the care of women with breast cancer. Currently, circumstances have changed remarkably and the role of surgery must adapt to new challenges. Today’s woman possesses greater prominence and autonomy to make decisions about their illness and body image and it is from this social scenario that the impact of surgery on the woman’s body and her self-esteem becomes important “.

“As a consequence of these clinical and social changes, it is necessary for the oncologist surgeon to change his approach to the treatment of breast cancer. Breast cancer surgery must include among its main objectives, the reduction of the harmful impact on female body image and this can be achieved through quality conservative surgery with immediate breast reconstruction. “

“In my opinion, the improvement of self-esteem is the new horizon for oncoplastic breast surgery. Like other cancer treatments, breast cancer surgery must attend to the particularity of each woman, the process of her disease and the personal expectations, in this order of priorities, “said the professional.

“For this reason, La Pau Clinic is designed for comprehensive care for women with a very particular focus on the treatment of breast cancer. We seek that the patient enters for their regular control, then they are diagnosed and treated. We have been working for a year and a half, but this month we inaugurated a special space for personalized and careful attention that has an upper floor with operating rooms and hospitalization, on the ground floor the external offices and in the basement the imaging diagnoses, digital mammograms, room of digital reading and other of last generation “, said Soberbio.

Breast unit

“It is very important to focus on a comprehensive treatment, related to the patient’s quality of life, a difficult moment to face in life since mutilation is one of the five most stressful situations that a human being can experience. This concept” Unit breast ‘refers to the different specialties of professionals dedicated to patient care in different areas. Thus we provide all the follow-up that this pathology requires, surgery, breast reconstruction, cosmetic surgeries and all the treatments that this entails. Our province made much progress in medicinal matters and we could not be left behind, for this reason the institution provides the services to solve all the required steps, without the need to be moving through different places or provinces “.

“The intention is early detection, its regular control, its diagnosis and treatment. We are a facilitator of comprehensive care, making a special interest in women, with their breast control, ultrasound and mammograms, their diagnosis, surgical intervention, rehabilitation post-surgical, breast reconstruction, lymphatic drainage, kinesiology and all cosmesis treatments that were previously undervalued, since the patient not only suffers from the disease but also the entire loss process that this entails, “said Soberbio.

The new techniques

“For many years the surgical alternatives for this pathology focused on a technical duality: mastectomy (removal of the breast) and lumpectomy, but today, breast cancer surgery has a new concept encompassed under the term of oncoplastic techniques that the surgeon must know “.

“The importance of this type of surgery lies in the oncological knowledge of the disease process and the different surgical remodeling and reconstruction procedures. Inspired by this philosophy, we provide our patients with the best option to overcome their disease and have a good quality of life, this is how La Pau was born with specialized professionals and comprehensive care for patients with breast cancer. These surgeries with new techniques lead to an outpatient hospitalization, it is the new concept and our project as carried out by Europe, called CMA (Ambulatory major surgery)”.

“It is not a conventional clinic, it is a pleasant and comfortable place for the patient and with personalized attention accompanied by professionals each in their specialty”.

Mastology – Oncoplastic Surgery and Breast Reconstruction

Mastology or senology is a medical specialty that is dedicated to the study of the mammary glands. The mastologist is the specialist who prevents, diagnoses and treats breast ailments.

Oncoplastic breast surgery: A surgical technique that improves the quality of life of patients.

Gynecology and Obstetrics

It is the specialty of medicine dedicated to the care of the female reproductive system.

General Surgery – Chest Surgery

General surgery is the surgical-class medical specialty that includes operations on the digestive system; including the gastrointestinal tract and the hepato-bilio-pancreatic system, the endocrine system; including the adrenal, thyroid, parathyroid, breast, and other glands included in the digestive system.

Dermatology – Aesthetic Medicine

Dermatology is the medical specialty that studies and treats the skin organ. The skin is the largest organ in the body, its surface area ranges between 1.6 and 2 square meters in adults.

Kinesiology – Lymphatic Drainage

The understanding of kinesiology is fundamental for the analysis and treatment of problems in the beginning to the skeletal neuromuscular system as well as the body system is affected in its entirety by conditions that do not directly affect it.

This process must be accompanied and contained by the family doctor and other specialists, since it is a follow-up that lasts time and the patient must have a good quality of life

Source:

Dr. Francisco Soberbio – Medical Director of La Pau Clinic

Mat. professional N¦ 3405 – Mat. specialist N¦ 3

Specialist in Mastology, Master in Breast Surgery from the University of Barcelona, ​​specialist in Oncological – Oncoplastic and Reconstructive Breast Surgery.