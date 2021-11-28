Cordova to Chivas and Antuna to America? Possible exchange memes

Editorial Mediotiempo

A rumor that flooded social networks and attracted all kinds of comments came to light this day, in which it is announced that Sebastián Córdova I could go to the Chivas for the next tournament and in return, Uriel antuna I would play with the Eagles of America, movement that would undoubtedly be the Clausura 2022 bomb.

Even though the movement it seems that it is just a rumor and there is no clear information about a possible negotiation, the fans reacted and showed, mostly, discontent, since both footballers they do not go through their best level football.

Both footballers, have not had their best performance in this Apertura 2022, even though they came to their teams after they won the bronze medal in Tokyo 2020. Antuna was eliminated together with Chivas in the playoff against Puebla and Sebastián Córdova lost title to America and he only played a couple of minutes in the Capital Classical quarter-final against Pumas in Ciudad Universitaria.

Apparently, said movement for the moment will remain a mere rumor, but that did not prevent users would have fun uploading memes, in mockery of both footballers.

The exchange, if it occurs, would be a great surprise, not only because they switch to playing with the archrival, but also because both seek to make the leap to football on the Old Continent.