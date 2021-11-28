Console gamers claim to be able to disable crossover play

Although 343 Industries has already confirmed that it would work on an anti-cheat system for Halo Infinite for now, there is no choice but to deal with what is out there. That is, the console and PC communities share multiplayer and with it, it seems that many console players are not entirely satisfied with the results.

The ecosystem on Xbox is quite controlled, but on PC it seems that some cheaters are creeping in that are making fair play at times conspicuous by its absence. While 343 Industries has just confirmed the measures it will take or if it will enable the possibility of not playing with players from other platforms, at the moment some players are showing their anger and rejection and are calling for 343 urgent measures.

The Halo Infinite Community Against Cheats

We do not want to demonize the PC community with this, cheating players can be on any platform, however, it seems that in this first open beta not being able to select some filters is very ineffective and it is not possible to isolate cheats in a forceful way .

At the moment 343 Industries has not spoken in depth on this matter, so we will have to be aware of whether they take note and present a quick correction or add the possibility of each one playing with whoever they prefer by enabling the option to disable cross-play .