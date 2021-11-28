Commerce ready for the biggest sales season of the year

Today is celebrated “Black Friday” (Black Friday), the day when businesses seek to liquidate inventory and offer significant discounts on their products. Salvadoran businesses affirm that they are expecting to increase their sales during this period.

According to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of El Salvador (Camarasal), the country’s productive sector is cautious, but optimistic, and its expectations are aimed at continuing to recover, after a difficult 2020, in which major obstacles had to be overcome, after the arrival of covid-19.

In 2021, the Grupo Roble shopping centers will join the stores that will offer discounts. Multiplaza will feature its new “Oh My Black!” With which you will offer discounts of up to 70% in participating stores.

“In this season we want all our visitors to enjoy not just one but five days of discounts, in a safe environment to make their purchases. We have new brands that have been incorporated and that we are sure that our visitors will also like them,” he said. Eva Rosales, Multiplaza Brand Manager.

At Metrocentro, consumers will be able to redeem their purchase tickets of $ 25 or more, and win exclusive prizes in an amazing giant safe.

“We invite all Salvadorans not to miss out on the great promotions that we will have in each Metrocentro nationwide, to enjoy the different activities and to live a different shopping experience,” said Lynda Cabrero, Metrocentro’s brand manager.

The El Paseo shopping center will feature the “Gastronomic getaway”, so that its visitors can enjoy the options offered by brands such as Benihana, Buffalo Wings, La Panetiere, Papa Johns, Crepe Lovers, Go Green, Pastaria, Florence and Boston.

Take advantage of offers

A survey by the Consumer Ombudsman showed that of 256 Salvadorans consulted, 37.5% will buy on Black Friday; 86.4% said that to take advantage of possible offers.

Among the categories of products to be purchased, technology and electronic items represent the highest demand at 68%, followed by clothing with 46% and footwear with 44%.

Despite the covid-19 pandemic, the face-to-face modality continues to predominate for Salvadorans. The Ombudsman’s Office explained that more than half of those consulted stated that they will visit the establishments to make their purchases.

For the acquisition of products, they will allocate between $ 50 and $ 100, and the most widely used means of payment will be cash.

Shopping Nights

The traditional Shopping Nights will continue virtually in 2021. The Camarasal yesterday inaugurated the 54th edition of the initiative with which it seeks to promote brands interested in offering aggressive discounts on social networks during the year-end period.

“Despite the covid-19, the new way of doing Shopping Nights pursues the same goal: the growth of the Salvadoran productive sector, because we know that it is key to achieving the recovery of the business economy,” said Carmen Irene Alas, vice president of Camarasal.

Shopping Nights started yesterday and will end on December 20. According to Alas, the union will provide visibility to companies through all Camarasal social networks, relying on traditional media such as radio and digital screens.

“The end of the year brings together various variants that make it conducive to improving sales and, therefore, the country’s economy,” he commented.

By 2021, Camarasal plans to exceed 3.5 million users with Shopping Nights, among the business public, entrepreneurs and the general public. In the first virtual edition, it reached more than 2 million viewers.

Choices. Clothing, footwear, tech items and electronics are discounted.



Facilities. Some merchants offer up to 60 days to start paying.

