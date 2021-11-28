Comedies by Adam Sandler | Panama America

Who hasn’t had a good time watching one of the comedies of the actor Adam Sandler. The list of ribbons of this character is long and surely many of them have been seen more than once.

He is known as one of the great comedians of Hollywood. In addition, it is very dear.

Adam Sandler is also screenwriter, producer and singer, accumulate more than 80 movies and series in his career since the beginning of his career, in 1987.

If they want to relive those relaxing moments with the American actor, you can view Adam Sandler’s special collection list on HBO.

‘A cool dad’

Directed by Dennis Dugan and starring Adam Sandler, “A cool dad” Follow Sonny, a 32-year-old man who has avoided all kinds of responsibility. But when his girlfriend leaves him for an older man, Sonny looks for a way to show his maturity and decides, with the arrival of a child at his house, to become a father.

‘Family honeymoon’

Gathering Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore and director Frank Coraci, This current comedy follows two single parents, Jim and Lauren (Sandler and Barrymore) who, after a disastrous blind date, can only agree on one thing: never to see each other again.

However, they will quickly be together, with their children from previous marriages, on the same family vacation in South Africa. Regardless of all your efforts to resist, an attraction grows between the two, uniting the two families into one… with hilarious results.

‘Click: losing control’

Michael is married to Donna and they have two wonderful children, but he cannot enjoy them because of his demanding job. One day Michael is going to buy a device for his equipment and runs into an employee (Christopher Walken) who gives him a control that will change your life. The cast is completed by Kate Beckinsale, David Hasselhoff, Jennifer Coolidge, Sean Astin and Jonah Hill.

‘A fake wife’

Adam Sandler stars in this comedy about Danny, a Plastic Surgeon that he pretends to be married to avoid committing himself to the women he dates. But after lying to him and falling in love with the beautiful Palmer, Danny must recruit his faithful assistant Katherine (Jennifer Aniston) and their two children to pretend to be his family and help him hide his series of lies.

‘The best of my weddings’

Robbie Hart (Adam Sandler) dreams of being a star of rock, but he makes a living singing other people’s hits on wedding despite being planted on the altar. Unhappy with his life, Robbie rediscovers happiness when he meets the lovely Julia Sullivan (Drew Barrymore) at one of these events. But she is engaged and Robbie will have to act fast to win her heart.