CNMV’s crypto controversy: lambs with Matt Damon, lions with Iniesta

“Fortune favors the brave,” the American actor tells us Matt Damon. We don’t know if the Hollywood star is a cryptocurrency expert, but recommends investing in them to millions of Spaniards in ad in ‘prime time’ night of Antena 3, La Sexta, Telecinco or Cuatro because it is like being an astronaut, a high mountain climber, the discoverer of America or the money that will be used on Mars. The protagonist of El Marciano, Invictus, Ocean’s 11 or the Bourne saga promotes the Crypto.com platform, where hundreds of cryptocurrencies can be bought and sold, leveraged with derivatives, obtain credit with them as backup and acquire NFTs (digital property certificates) which are in turn negotiable as if they were financial assets.

Damon understands the Spanish language perfectly for family issues but the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has not yet contacted him by an official channel to warn you of the “relevant risks “of investing in crypto assets or “recommend others to do so” as they are “unregulated products”, that is to say, outside the area of ​​competence of the supervisor. Where the presiding agency can take action on the matter Rodrigo Buenaventura It is in the regulation of advertising associated with crypto, according to the powers that the Government of Sánchez has transferred to it. Lo de Damon is a paid television ad that is part of a million-dollar campaign around the world of the Crypto.com company and that has impacted via television on part of an audience that is not even digitized to know what a Bitcoin is.

However, the market supervisor has indeed undertaken it with the Japanese resident Andres Iniesta, Vissel Kobe player, former Barça player and scorer of the goal that won the 2010 World Cup. “I’m learning how to get started with cryptocurrencies with Binance”wrote the Albacete on his personal Twitter profile and the CNMV jumped like a spring with the pretense of a policeman or teacher to reprimand him with the quotation marks in the previous paragraph. The sin of Iniesta, like that of thousands of social network users from other fields, it is not realizing that it is a message paid for by the brand it promotes (disguised advertising), but there is nothing wrong with its recommendation on crypto. Quite the opposite. Iniesta transmits that he is training on the operation before investing and therefore deserves congratulations. In fact, the broker that it promotes, a direct competitor of Crypto.com, is one of the few platforms that has focused on financial education in this area, with tools to read, train and learn.

But as is usual with money, regulation and justice issues, the regulator has decided to use force against the ‘weak’ rather than the ‘strong’. Lambs with Damon, lions with Iniesta. Outside of the crypto territory, the same has just happened on the playing field where the CNMV does have jurisdiction. The supervisor has ruined a merger between Ezentis and another company, both owned by Jose Elijah when demanding a takeover bid because it considers that the argument of industrial interest that is included in the regulations does not concur. Let us remember that it is about reconverting a company in eternal crisis of results to create a great strategic company in telecommunications and energy. But the regulator has issued its harsh and uncompromising roar against the Ezentis operation as it just did with Iniesta. However, there are countless times that he softly balled before powerful foreign investors and ‘celebrities’ such as Mijail Fridman (who has done, discarded, danced and trampled on Dia), Siemens (Gamesa was left without launching an opa), KKR (Telepizza, Másmóvil …) or, more recently, with IFM, which has crept into Naturgy, scare the current shareholders and agreeing a common position with two other funds (CVC, GIP) to join the board.

The great unfinished business of 2022

The episode again reminds us that the crypto scene represents the big unfinished business for regulators in 2021 before the monetary tide begins to ebb. Before the miseries and monsters created by the largest injection of stimulus from central banks and governments in modern history are seen in the war against the effects of Covid-19 on the economy. The The crypto world will be regulated sooner or later, hard or fast … don’t doubt it. Because not only does it create new wealth – money calls money and also the Treasury – but it is absorbing fiat money – the one we use every day – in euros, dollars and yuan – transferring it from the system to a kind of shadow economy that it has its own rules and is not managed by central banks or governments. That is why China has chosen to ban its activity outside of what is not the digital yuan.

Within the crypto world there is everything, as in life, good and bad. There are hardly any barriers. If you want, you can clone the code of a pre-existing crypto and start giving it away, expand its number in circulation or reduce it, place it on a platform so that anyone can buy it and put a price on it. Somehow, the tokens -unique code that represents a unit of each crypto- are very similar to the shares of a company insofar as they allow assigning and receiving benefits, but also allow voting on its governance. The great advantage is its transferability and security through the blockchain network (decentralized accounting record system) where it exists. Until now, no one wants to put the collar on the crypto beast. How to control it? How to protect users? And, above all, how will a system that has in its essence the capacity to vote in a community interact with political power? Meanwhile it will be something like a lawless land that has grown to amass 2 trillion euros of capitalization, 15,000 cryptos and several hundred million users around the world who will continue to use it as a way of life, payment method, investment value. or simply because it has been recommended by Matt Damon or Andrés Iniesta on social networks.