Chris Hemsworth’s weight loss tricks according to his own personal trainer

Although sometimes we envy the luxurious life of the most sought-after actors and actresses, the truth is that their lives are not always rosy. They have to follow strict diets to always be in shape and, in addition, many roles force them to gain or lose a lot of weight, or to have to show great muscles to work in certain films.

A good example of this is Chris Hemsworth. In 2011, the Australian actor was chosen to embody the character of Thor in the films of the Marvel universe. However, to achieve this he had to stick to a strict high protein diet and to an extreme training that allowed him to gain 10 kilos in muscle mass.

Now Luke Zocchi, Chris Hemsworth’s personal trainer, has shared the Australian star’s weight loss tricks. He assures that, despite achieving success with Thor, his greatest pride was get the actor to lose many kilos to be able to participate in ‘In the Heart of the Sea’, a 2015 film where he plays a sailor who suffers a shipwreck.

The Intermittent Fasting Trick

Zocchi points out to Insider that “everyone thinks of him as Thor, being big and muscular, but this was a great achievement for me and a great challenge for both of us.” And he explains what his particular trick has been to lose weight, but without eliminating muscle mass: intermittent fasting, an increasingly popular diet that involves eating only a few hours each day.

The personal trainer recognizes that, from his point of view, intermittent fasting is the best way to lose weight. Think not just of celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, but anonymous people looking to lose weight. But he gives as an example that role in the movie ‘In the Heart of the Sea’, which became a real challenge.

According to Luke Zocchi, Hemsworth had to lose a lot of weight and, in addition, progressively lose weight during the film. The problem is that the actor was already very thin for a previous role and did a lot of exercise, so the solution had to be found in nutrition: they were going to adopt intermittent fasting in order to continue losing weight.

Coach acknowledges intermittent fasting was best for Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth adopted the most common way of practicing intermittent fasting, which is eat alone for 8 hours and fast the other 16 hours of the day. Zocchi explains that “we implemented intermittent fasting, along with fewer calories, and it was crazy how much it worked.” However, there are conflicting opinions on the effectiveness of this diet, so consulting with an expert is always recommended.

Beware of extreme diets

Before coming to intermittent fasting, the actor had resorted to extreme diets, as he acknowledged in an interview in 2015. He came to consume only 500 calories a day, a disproportionately low amount for a person of his characteristics. But not even then did he get the results achieved with intermittent fasting.

As luck would have it, after the movie ‘In the Heart of the Sea’, ‘The Hunter and the Ice Queen’ appeared, before the new version of ‘Ghostbusters’. That way he could go recovering his physique progressively And when “Thor: Ragnarok” began filming in the summer of 2016, the actor had already regained all his strength and a splendid physique.

The Australian superstar has continued to actively collaborate with his personal trainer to achieve a perfect body, but Zocchi acknowledges that he has always put in some red lines: never wanted to turn to protein shakes or creatine since, in his experience, they are “a waste of time” when what you want is to burn fat and gain muscle.

Zocchi points out that those supplements can hardly mean a difference of 5% in any weight loss process. Therefore, the coach points out that the best solution is a combination of diet and exercise: “Eating good food and having a surplus of calories is the most important thing” to gain muscle.