Chris Hemsworth ‘trolls’ Elsa Pataky for her culinary skills

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky form one of the most stable marriages in the world of celebrities despite the multiple rumors of crisis between them. Social networks, where both are very active, are a clear example of their good harmony and great complicity. Without going any further, the Madrid actress has recently been trolled by her husband and brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth after showing the world her particular culinary skills to please the wishes of her children.

In one of her latest posts on Instagram, Elsa Pataky shares with her more than 4.5 million followers some original pancakes that were the wish of one of her three little ones. “My pancake in the shape of a horse,” wrote the actress, showing herself very proud of her great creative feat. As expected, the actress’s pancakes are giving a lot to talk about on social networks where even her husband, Chris Hemsworth, has not been able to avoid commenting on it.

“It looks like an elephant, honey. We will have drawing class when I get home, “said the Australian, achieving widespread applause within the already viral publication. His brother, Liam Hemsworth, has also wanted to troll his sister-in-law with a “I’m pretty sure that’s a koala, Elsa.” Even actress Gabriella Brooks adds that it is an “unusual resemblance” to a horse.

Elsa Pataky’s controversial congratulations



Elsa Pataky’s posts on Instagram go a long way. Recently, the actress became a trend on social networks after a particular birthday greeting to the Australian. “Congratulations to my favorite husband. You’re my World. For many more years of laughter and happiness ”, wrote the Madrilenian without imagining the great repercussion that her words would generate. And is that many of his followers wondered: “What is the meaning of ‘favorite husband’?”, “Where are the other husbands?”, “Do you have other husbands too?”