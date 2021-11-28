Chelsea vs Manchester United (1-1): Jorginho committed MONUMENTAL BEAR

The Matchday 14 of the Premier League has come to an end with a clash between two members of the ‘Big 6’, as the Chelsea welcomed Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, a match that ended tied and scored by a Jorginho’s brutal mistake.

Something to highlight about this game is that Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench this meeting, where no discomfort was reported by the Lusitanian, but rather it would have been interim manager Michael Carrick’s decision.

The actions of Chelsea vs Manchester United

This match between Blues and Red Devils it was vibrant from start to finish, as both teams came out with the conviction to score first to have some peace of mind as the minutes passed, however poor aim prevented the marker from moving fast.

Carrick came out with a offensive trident ‘innovative’ when sending to Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes attack; Tuchel did the same with Werner, Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech, although despite the attempts the marker would not move.

There were a couple of interesting actions by Werner, who missed in front of the goal who defended David De Gea, and a couple more Rashford and Sancho that they did not worry Edouard mendy; they left 0-0 at half time.

The second half would be much more exciting and intense, because at minute 50 the scoreboard would finally open.

It seems that Jorginho was watching Andreas Pereira’s game yesterday. Unusual mistake, and although Manchester United does not deserve it, they beat Chelsea 1-0.pic.twitter.com/bihybYmEIo – Valentín Torres Erwerle ✍️ ???? ️ (@TorresErwerle) November 28, 2021

The Chelsea took a free kick near the Manchester United area where there was a high clearance and it seemed ‘straightforward’ to Jorginho. The Italian wanted to lower her but the ball was lengthened, so that Sancho took control, faced Mendy, made a feint and put the 0-1 like this. Huge mistake.

When he played the best Manchester United having the emotional moment on his side, a Foul within Wan-Bissaka’s area at minute 69, which was indicated as criminal and Jorginho would clear his name, because he beat De Gea and would put the 1-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo entered to the field to minute 64, shortly before the penalty, Romelu lukaku I would to 82, and although there were approaches by both teams there would be no more goals, so it all ended 1-1.