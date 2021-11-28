Checo Pérez responds to criticism about his renewal with Red Bull

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.28.2021 15:18:29





Czech Pérez has become an important piece for what Red bull I fought the Constructors’ World Cup against Mercedes, however, there are Some pilots that they disagree with it, like Pierre Gasly, who was part of the Austrian team in 2019, when he was 23 years old.

In august of this year Red Bull renewed Checo to be one more season in the team, which the French did not like it at all, who claimed not to understand the Austrians ‘decision, as he has had great results with a more limited team like Alpha Tauri (he is ninth in the drivers’ standings).

This would have tired Czech Pérez, who answered in a subtle way at Gasly’s reviews, when questioned about his statements on French television.

“I think, in the end, it is the team that has more information about it, more than the media and more than the pilots themselves“Checo said emphatically.” After a few races this year, let’s say five, my bosses approached me to say they were happy with me and wanted us to continue. “

Secondly, assured that Pierre Gasly deserves another chance in a top-notch team within Formula 1, as he has shown this season that he is capable of great things.

“Pierre is performing at a high level and deserves to have another chance in a big team“.

Checo Pérez is fighting for third place in the Drivers’ World Championship with Valteri Bottas. The Mexican has added 190 points this season, while the Finn has 203. Gasly, for his part, is fighting for eighth place with Daniel Ricciardo.