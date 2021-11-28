Channing Tatum’s ex-girlfriend Jessie J details how she lost her baby

Singer Jessie J, who was the actor’s partner Channing tatum, she opened her heart on Instagram to confess that she just lost her baby. The British composer had started a process to be a single mother.

After having parted ways with Channing tatum, more than a year ago, Jessi J she decided to start her own family on her own. As have other celebrities like Amber Heard.

However, sadly, the singer has lost her baby, This is how he has explained it on social networks.

“Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend who said” seriously, how am I going to finish my concert in Los Angeles tomorrow night without telling everyone in the audience that I’m pregnant? ” Yesterday afternoon I was afraid of the idea of ​​going through the concert without breaking … After taking my third scan and they told me there were no longer beats, ”the singer began.

“What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I’m avoiding the pain or the process, but because I know that singing tonight will help me. I’ve done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will think that I should cancel it. But at this moment I am clear on one thing. I started singing when I was young with joy, to fill my soul and self-love therapy, that has never changed and I have to process this in my own way, “he explained.

“I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s everything I ever wanted and life is short. Getting pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience that I will never forget and I know I will have again ”, she confessed and although she did not specify the method she used to get pregnant, it is suspected that it was by an invitro procedure.

“I am still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know that I’m strong and I know that I’ll be fine. I also know that millions of women around the world have felt this pain and much worse. I feel connected to those I know and those I don’t. It is the loneliest feeling in the world, “he said.

The news of pregnancy, as well as that of the sudden abortion have been a great revelation for the public, because until now the British composer had decided to keep it a secret.