Cardi B wears a surreal Schiaparelli look at the 2021 AMAs

Naturally, Cardi B had to bring her style master play to drive the American Music Awards 2021 tonight at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A surreal and personalized design of Daniel Roseberry of Schiaparelli. His face may have been hidden under that golden mask, but the energy stopping the show was unmistakably Cardi.

The rapper’s accessories really elevated this all-black look to a real head spin. He wore a sweetheart neckline dressn with a long tail that was relatively classy and simple, but then amplified it (to put it mildly) with golden nail gloves, a dramatic black veil and a metallic opera mask. Her large earrings were carved in the shape of sparkling eyes, with jeweled fingers dangling from them. (Body parts are an ongoing theme in Roseberry collections; she has made gold pecs and briefcases adorned with gold ears.)

This is not the first time that Cardi has shown that she is a fan of the eccentric Schiaparelli’s surrealism. She casually wore the brand’s giant golden helmet through the streets of Paris during fashion week. But the bold and unique look felt right at home in the American Music Awards 2021, further proving that she was the right woman to host. Is it too early to declare it the fashion winner of the night?

Article previously published in Vogue US, vogue.com