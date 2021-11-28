Cardi B, Queen Latifah, Lil Nas X Shine At BET Awards

Cardi B revealed her second pregnancy on Sunday at the BET Awards ceremony, appearing with her husband Offset, Quavo and Migos Takeoff in a musical number before winning Video of the Year for her No. 1 hit “WAP.” with Megan Thee Stallion.

The Grammy-winning star was not present to collect the honor at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, but Megan Thee Stallion took the stage to accept the trophy, forgetting to thank Cardi during her acceptance speech.

However, the “Savage” rapper made amends moments later, when she won best female hip hop artist.

“I really forgot to say ‘thank you Cardi’ for even putting me on ‘WAP’ because it makes me feel so good to be recognized by a colleague I hold dear,” said Megan Thee Stallion, who was the big winner of the night with four awards. “I really admire all the women who were nominated for this category.”

In addition to celebrating female artists, the BET Awards also highlighted gay pride with a seductive performance by Lil Nas X and Queen Latifah, who thanked her reported partner and son when she received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

As she thanked, she said, “Ebony, my love, Rebel, my love.” The 51-year-old artist ended with: “Peace! Happy pride! “

Queen Latifah was honored for her illustrious career as a Grammy-winning rapper, Golden Globe-winning actress, and Emmy-winning television producer. Rapsody and Monie Love kicked off the tribute with a rendition of “Ladies First,” followed by Lil Kim and MC Lyte rapping the classic “UNITY.”

Lil Nas X won over audiences with his No. 1 hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” which ended with the rapper sealing his lips to a dancer’s as the crowd roared with excitement. Some members of the audience jumped from their seats in praise.

The stage was set like ancient Egypt, much like Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time,” which Lil Nas X paid tribute to with skillful dance during his performance.

Mothers were also greeted during the more than three-hour show: Queen Latifah, who attended the event with her father, showed a photo of her mother on stage; Megan Thee Stallion recalled her mom, who died in 2019, during her speech: “She can’t be here with me today, but I still think about her every day and she’s the reason I keep going.” And Jazmine Sullivan, who won album of the year award for her acclaimed EP “Heaux Tales,” attended with her mother, who has been battling cancer.

“My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago, so we weren’t expecting any of this, but God has been very faithful to us and my mom is in remission,” Sullivan said. “This is my award. This is my present. It means more to me than anything else that she is here with me. She supported me all my life ”.

The ceremony was dedicated to the “year of the black woman,” as actress and host Taraji P. Henson said at the beginning. Representative Maxine Waters said her signature catchphrase – “reclaiming my time” – before Sullivan took the stage for a sultry number with R&B singer Ari Lennox. The first award of the night, for best actress, went to Andra Day, while Darnella Frazier, the teenager who took out her cell phone and started recording when she saw George Floyd being pinned to the ground by a police officer, received the award. Shine a Light award.

Frazier did not attend the ceremony, but his award came weeks after he received a special mention at the Pulitzer Prizes for his video, which helped launch a global protest movement against racial injustice.

HER, who also wowed audiences with her performance, emerged as top female R&B / pop artist. The Grammy winner said it is “important for us to recognize and celebrate ourselves.”

“If we don’t do it, who else will?”

Rapper Lil Baby won the best male hip hop artist award and joined forces with gospel artist Kirk Franklin to open the show with a performance that got Issa Rae, Queen Latifah, DJ Khaled and Zendaya dancing in their seats.

Swizz Beatz was the curator of the DMX tribute, who died in April at age 50. Performers for the number included Busta Rhymes, Method Man, The Lox, Michael K. Williams, and Griselda.

Among other winners, Chris Brown was named Best Male R & B / Pop Artist, Giveon Best New Artist, and Silk Sonic – the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – Best Group. Chadwick Boseman was posthumously awarded best actor.