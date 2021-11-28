Cardi B gives birth to her second child with Offset

Singer Cardi B and rapper Offset shared photos on Instagram welcoming their second child.

The singer of “I Like It” shared a photo on her official account where she appears in the hospital bed, with makeup, long nails and a headscarf while holding her baby and her husband looking at them.

“9/4/21,” Cardi B commented on instagram, referring to her son’s birthday.

Previously, the 28-year-old actress had revealed to People that the baby she was expecting is a boy.

“We are overwhelmed with happiness to meet our son. He is already very loved by our family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his sister, ”he shared in an interview with the magazine.

The couple already have a three-year-old daughter, named Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Cardi B and Offset have been married since 2017, although they have had a few breakups. The last time the couple were seen was at the Nasdaq offices in Times Square on August 30.

The rapper revealed on television that she was expecting her second child while performing with the rapper and his group Migos at the BET Awards in June.

In April 2018, the “Up” singer revealed that she was waiting for Kulture while she was performing on Saturday Night Live. She and Offset welcomed the little girl in July of that year.