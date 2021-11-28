Camila Cabello and her thoughtful message to celebrate “Thanksgiving Day” | Shawn Mendes USA USA CELEBS NNDC | TVMAS

Although Camila Cabello Not going through her best moment after the end of her romance with Shawn Mendes, the singer decided to send a profound message for “Thanksgiving Day” through her social networks.

The “Don´t go yet” interpreter recorded a video with her inseparable pets, which she posted on her Instagram account. “I have so much to be thankful for, but especially since I have a whole squad trying to be with me while I meditate.”, The youth star began narrating.

The Cuban artist also reflected on the positive aspects for which she shows gratitude.

“Happy day of gratitude everyone! I am so thankful for all of you here who send me love, listen to my music, and support me on this creative / life journey! Although I have not met many of you, you show me love, kindness and support and I am sending it back to all of you right now.”, It indicates in its publication.

“After all, we are all alive at the same time in this crazy, confusing and magical world and I believe that we are all interconnected and we are never really alone. Grateful for my human family and friends and my plant and animal family and friends. Today I am sending you a lot of love and gratitude”, Ends his post.

Single again

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes recently announced the end of their romance, however, the artists have not stopped interacting on Instagram where they give ‘likes’ to their publications, thus showing that they do not hold any grudges after their love breakup.

Everything indicates that the interpreters of “Señorita” will fulfill their promise to continue their friendship after finishing their romance. Recall that in the statement where they announced their separation, they indicated that they would continue to be good friends..

“Hi guys, we have decided to end our relationship, but our love for each other is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends. “, was the message that both Camila and Shawn posted on Instagram.

