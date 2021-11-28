Build your own Home Bar with these Heineken beer dispensers

Attention beer lovers! Heineken Mexico revolutionizes the way we enjoy this sparkling elixir with the launch of its new professional dispensers that will allow you to build your own Home Bar.

Yes, the flavor, freshness and foaminess of a good draft beer jar is now at your fingertips, through an innovative e-commerce platform that, aptly known as BarEnCasa.com.

Heineken beer dispensers

This new platform that Heineken launches in Mexico City, Puebla and Tijuana, will make you your own bartender without the long waits for your turn and without the traffic-filled commute to your favorite bar.

You will be able to enjoy the best draft beer, obtained from two large professional dispensers that the brand will deliver to your home – yes, you won’t even have to go to the store anymore.

There are two models of beer dispensers that are available: The first of these, The SUB®, a dispenser using 2-liter TORPS®. Now that, if you need a greater capacity, there is also the model BLADE®, which uses 8-liter KEGS, enough for you to put your own bar.

Both machines stand out for their elegant design that is easy and quiet to use, as well as their technology that always maintains the ideal temperature of 2 ° C, to just arrive, serve and enjoy.

“At BarEnCasa.com you can buy dispensers and a great variety of imported premium beer brands; as well as crystal glasses, cup holders, skimmers, etc., in addition to other services ranging from the rental of dispensers to flexible subscription plans for consumers ”, reported Fernando Ortiz, innovation director of HEINEKEN Mexico.

The BarEnCasa.com platform is only available, at the moment, for CDMX, Puebla, Tijuana, Monterrey, as well as Guadalajara. In this, you can find The SUB dispensers for 3,990 pesos and BLADE for 11,990 pesos.

Likewise, to complete your experience, you can purchase other necessary items in your new bar such as glasses, cup holders, skimmers, among other services. All available from this 24th of November.

So forget about the glass bottles or the six packs and get your own beer dispenser at home to become the best host of the nights this December parties.