Britney Spears, the total cultural counterpoint of female entertainment – Spoiler Time

Who does not know Britney? Loved, hated, beaten, adored, sanctified Britney Spears. The singer (sometimes actress) born in Mississippi, state United, it is an undeniable icon of our era. Or should I say of our eras? Because Britney It has been building its empire for more than two decades and, as such, it has known how to change and modify itself to always remain current. On Britney Spears, since its inception in The Mickey Mouse Club and his debut with the hitazo Baby One More Time to the liberation movement around her, the famous #FreeBritney, we can see how entertainment has been changing and giving new roles to women within the industry.

Two braids. Pompons. Schoolgirl uniform. A hypnotic dance in the corridors of a school. No one who grew up in the 90 you can forget about that image. That is Britney, the first Britney that we saw, the girl of approximately 18 years that would become a worldwide success, in the young woman for whom thousands of people would yearn and would want to copy as many others. Behind, a childhood where games were mixed with dance classes, gymnastics, singing and the church choir. At the end of the 90 and at the beginning of 2000 Britney shook the screens of the world with his pelvic movements, with his increasingly revealing costumes, gradually becoming a femme fatale. However, that innocent and a bit folksy girl, who claimed to adore the Pepsi Cola And the fried chicken couldn’t last. As it happened with so many other actresses and singers (without going any further, Marilyn monroe), Britney It was getting out of control. The stress of a life in the public eye and the need to always be accountable for her appearances ended up breaking the girl with the two pigtails and white pompoms. It was simply impossible to always keep up with the standards that the consumer and entertainment society demanded of him and demanded of women.

Thus came the Britney that so many others remember: the Britney model 2007, with his head shaved and the fury contained against the paparazzi and with it, just a few months later, the conservatorship that he would just get rid of in this 2021, 13 years later. Britney, which represented feminine power, the reach that a woman artist could reach worldwide, which exhorted us to work, “b * tch“If we wanted to achieve the luxuries that she had, she was crushed by the boot of a judicial and patriarchal system that he had given his father all the power to dispose of his assets, his career and even his free will. Accused of insanity, like so many other women are accused of being insane, or overly sensitive, or whatever, Britney was put in a cage. A supposedly insane woman who was exploited during 13 years for a simple episode in his life (and what a life, what a stressful moment between a divorce and the death of a close relative) in which he lost control.

Source: Hulu

And so and everything, Britney is still the princess of pop. Britney she’s still the only one who can stand next to Madonna, the queen of pop, and do not be ashamed. Despite the boot that stepped on his neck during 13 He continued to release records for years, he continued to break records, he continued to inspire thousands of young people to work for their dreams (b * tch). That is why it is not surprising when we see documentaries that portray his case, such as Framing Britney or Britney vs. Spears, as an example of what is the culture of entertainment (macho). If even an almighty superstar as he seemed to be Britney Spears they were able to keep her prisoner for 13 years, what is left for the rest of us?

Source: Netflix