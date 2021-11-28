Born Again, the comic that changed Marvel

1986 is a crucial year for comic book history, After works they coincide in a few months and all of them have a common denominator: they shake the moral foundations of an industry that until that moment had been excessively Manichean in the treatment of the characters. Two of these masterpieces are signed by the same author, Fran Miller, who also simultaneously produces them, they are Daredevil Born Again for Marvel (February to August) and Dark night for DC (February to June). The third is in charge of Alan Moore and is Watchmen (DC). From this trilogy nothing would be the same, the comic evolved towards a more adult audience and the superheroes became darker.

Daredevil, a second-rate character

To understand the importance of Born Again in Marvel cosmology, you have to see the weight of Daredevil before Miller arrived in the collection. The vigilante was one of the last characters San Lee created during the heroic universe expansion From the 1960s. In April 1964, Marvel editor and cartoonist Bill Everett brought out the first issue, the adventures of The Man Without Fear shared geographic space with Spiderman, from whom he borrowed some of his villains. He was a second-rate character who It was languishing and became bimonthly in the 1970s. This decomposition process came to a halt in May 1979 when a very young Miller he took charge first of the pencils (# 158) and shortly afterwards also of the scripts (# 168 USA). His first decision as the head of the series is to create the character of Elektra and only two issues later he introduces Kingpin into the story as the main villain. The artist closes his first stage in 1983 with Roulette (# 191 USA), a disturbing tale in which he plays Russian roulette with Bullseye, whom he has paralyzed with a beating. It is already seen in this first stage that the character has nothing to do with the classic Marvel superhero who always moves in politically correct ways. Miller goes to DC to create Ronin, a limited series inspired by the traditions of feudal Japan and which had a strong experimental character in both narrative and style.

In 1986 Marvel offers to retake the Daredevil collection and it opens with a story arc that aimed to reset the character and give it a new focus. Born Again is seven issues (# 227-233 #) in which Miller not only turns Matt Murdock but also shakes the foundations of the comic with revolutionary ideas and that narrates a trip to hell similar to the one that Coppola did with his Apocalypse Now.

Catholic references

Maryland artist, self-confessed atheist, cbuilds a religious framework for his account similar to the passion of Christ, in which Matt Murdock sees his life go to ruin in all its aspects after the revelation of his secret identity by his first girlfriend, Karen Page. Information that ends up in the hands of Daredevil’s great enemy, Kingpin, head of organized crime in New York. The appearance of this female figure, who in the 60s looked like a stereotype of American women, as a porn actress, prostitute and junkie was about to ruin the comic’s output, because the Comics Code Authority did not give its approval for publication by consider it inappropriate for children, who by then were the quintessential consumer of this type of product.

Matt Murdock suffers successively the betrayal of Karen Page, the denial of Ben Ullrich (his journalist friend), the false accusation by the authorities, the abandonment of his close circle, death (locked in a taxi that is thrown into the bay ) and the resurrection at the hand of his absent mother, Sister Maggie, turned nun. But beyond the obvious parallels with the story of Jesus, Miller endows the character with a Catholic ethic with the consequent moral burden and psychological burden that the concept of sin entails. It was the first time that a superhero had this type of problem, although rather the story does not focus on the destruction of myth, but of man. In the first part of the story (Apocalypse, Purgatory, Outcast! And Rebirth) Kingpin takes down Murdock’s image of respectable lawyer, drowning him financially and leaving him homeless and friendless. A spiral of destruction and self-destruction that will end with a Murdock on the brink of insanity, living in poverty, suffering from hallucinations and acting outside of any moral code.

The second part of the story (Salvado, Dios y Patria y Argamedón) functions as an atonement in which the hero recovers his mission and with it, his identity. Miller is both formally and conceptually disruptive, adopts the codes of the story from the black novel to the comic, endows the villain with a complex personality and worldly goals (earn money) and achieves thanks to the classic break of the Arrangement of the vignettes create a narrative rhythm of the story that adapts to the situations of the plot. Sometimes it speeds up the action, while sometimes it makes the reader pause on a page long enough to understand all the details.

The drawing

The person in charge of the drawing is David Mazzucchelli, who was already in the collection with Denny O’Neil before Miller’s second landing and whose continuity was one of Frank’s demands to take over the character again. Mazzucchelli is a classic style draftsman, with an excellent command of the physiognomy and that drinks from the style of Gene Colan. Throughout the story, like Matt Murdock, his style is mutating from an orthodox beginning in which his vignettes are full of small details to a more impressionistic one where the cartoonist strokes are saved in search of greater expressive force. He is beginning to use the shadows and chiaroscuro that dominate in The Year I of Batman, another of the greats in the history of comics and that would reunite this fascinating creative couple. The asymmetric architecture of the pages that Miller conceives allows him to create some full-page vignettes in which all his art looks: three images stand out: Matt Murdock in bed, in his mother’s arms (in an image reminiscent of the Pieta de Michelangelo and rising from the fire as Daredevil, he was also the cover artist for all the issues.

The character of Daredevil has been brought to the movies by Ben Affleck before the superhero boom (2003) and has also led to a good adaptation in serial format by Netflix. Born Again serves as the basis for the third and final season, in which Charlie Cox experiences a comic-book-like hell after Elektra’s death.