Black Friday 2021 on Nintendo Switch: all offers on games and console packs

Black Friday has already started. The days of greatest offers and discounts of the year are one more year ahead of Christmas, this time even days earlier than usual as a result of the lack of supply, which has caused large stores to reduce their products in the face of mass purchases that are looming. If you are planning to buy a Nintendo Switch or are simply looking to expand your collection of games on the console, this interests you.

In this article we have not only collected offers on video games in stores like GAME and Amazon, but also from the eShop, where you can find bargains that are very worthwhile. In the same way, console + game packs are more and more frequent. In this case, Nintendo is reducing the standard Nintendo Switch pack (the Nintendo Switch OLED model is completely sold out) with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for 289 euros; a discount of 79 euros compared to the usual price.

The best Nintendo Switch game and console bundle deals on Black Friday

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 (downloadable) + 3 months Nintendo Switch Online for 289 euros (21% discount; 79 euros discount)

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pack (downloadable code) + 3 Months of Nintendo Switch Online for € 299.95 (from 11/26).

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pack (downloadable code) + 3 Months of Nintendo Switch Online + SEGA game to choose between Team Sonic Racing, Sonic Forces, Sega Mega Drive Classics and Football Manager 2021 for € 10 more (from 26 / 11) for € 299.95 (from 11/26).

Best deals on Nintendo Switch games at Amazon FIFA 22 Standard for Nintendo Switch for 25.99 euros (37% discount)

Shiny Diamond Pokémon for Nintendo Switch for 42.99 euros (28% discount)

Shimmering Pearl Pokémon for 42.99 euros (8% discount)

LEGO Harry Potter Collection for Nintendo Switch for 14.89 euros

Neo The World Ends With You for 34.99 euros (36% discount)

Best deals on Nintendo Switch games from the eShop

Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission for 8.99 euros (85% discount)

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition for 12.49 euros (75% discount)

Castlevania Advance Collection for 14.99 euros (25% discount)

Dark Souls Remastered for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

Hades for 17.49 euros (30% discount)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps for 17.99 euros (40% discount)

Doraemon Story of Seasons for 12.49 euros (75% discount)

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of the New Champions for 19.79 euros (67% discount)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

Okami HD for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

DOOM for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

Team Sonic Racing for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

Burnout Paradise Remastered for 11.99 euros (60% discount)

Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered for 14.79 euros (63% discount)

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for 15.99 euros (60% discount)

Hotline Miami Collection for 12.49 euros (50% discount)

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

SEGA Mega Drive Classics for 14.99 euros (50% discount)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition for 9.59 euros (84% discount)

Horizon Chase Turbo for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition for 11.99 euros (60% discount)

Shantae: Half- Genie Hero Ultimate Edition for 12.14 euros (50% discount)

Summer in Mara for 8.99 euros (55% discount)

Inside for 1.99 euros (90% discount)

Best deals on Nintendo Switch games at GAME