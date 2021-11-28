Bishop Cabrejos: A week of synodal exercises listening to the Spirit

In the first balance of this Ecclesial Assembly, Bishop Cabrejos, said that a synodal exercise has been held, and asked that this time of listening to the Holy Spirit continue. It was also considered that Celam should be a school of synodality.

Celam- Vatican City

In the last press conference of the Ecclesial Assembly of Latin America and the Caribbean, the president of Celam, Bishop Miguel Cabrejos, the president of the Episcopal Conference, Bishop Rogelio Cabrera, the President of CLAR, Sr. Liliana Franco, the coordinator of the Center for Networks and Pastoral Action of Celam, Father Pedro Brassesco and Mauricio López. This last meeting with journalists was a moment to make a first assessment of what was experienced this week, knowing that in the coming days those reports, in different areas and in different ways, must be repeated.

Cabrejos: We have done a synodal exercise

The first word was for the president of Celam, who began by highlighting the prophetic vision of Pope Francis when convening the Ecclesial Assembly, something in which he insisted that “this has no turning back”, implying that the General Conferences of the Episcopate can be things of the past. Bishop Cabrejos did not hesitate to say that “we have carried out a synodal exercise”, recognizing that it has not been easy “to set a continent in motion for a year.”

The Peruvian archbishop highlighted the importance of technology at the service of communication and communion. He also highlighted that the great wealth of this Assembly has been the great listening. That is why he called to continue listening to the Spirit of God who feeds and guides us.

Cabrera: The pandemic showed our limits

The host, Mons. Rogelio Cabrera, expressed his joy at having been in Mexico this Assembly, thanking Pope Francis for this, which he said was not a merit of Mexicans but of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The president of the Mexican episcopate reflected on the tragedy and difficulties of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has shown our limits, causing pain, tears and problems, in the field of health, misery, violence. But also hope, since it has shown the greatness of the human heart and the generosity of the people.

Franco: prophetism, mysticism and communion

The president of CLAR affirmed that the protagonist of this process has been the Spirit. In an Assembly full of names, stories, stories, realities, wounds and hope. The nun made the need to be seen from belonging, participation and patience, showing what that implies. “The men and women religious of the continent make an act of faith that we want to continue rowing in this Church synodally”, for which he has said to be animated by three words: prophetism, mysticism and communion. He also insisted that in this Assembly “the prophetic action came in the youth and in the women.”

Liliana Franco affirmed that “women are not objects to have, we are sisters with whom to walk”, citing the name of women present in the Assembly, both in person and virtually, she placed women in the place of spirituality, wherever they are it embodies in a new, creative, symbolic and updated way the way of Jesus. Also in the peripheries, among migrants, Afro-descendants, in the place of mercy and transformation, in the place of theological reflection, from new hermeneutics, and in the line of resistance and prophetism.

Brassesco: Celam must be a school of synodality

The coordinator of the Center for Networks and Pastoral Action of Celam, began by asking himself questions about how we were transformed by the experience, where I responded to God and the new paths that are being opened. He also pointed out the need for Celam to be a school of synodality, albeit with limitations, wondering if the Assembly was a moment for the projection of new synodal dynamics, to which he answered yes.

He also remembered the peripheral faces and the way of approaching them like Celam, in which steps are being taken. At the same time he spoke of explicit novelties, such as the traditional Latin American method, seeing, judging and acting, which has been enriched, expanded with listening, finding ourselves to be able to see, of discernment to be able to judge, and an act that cannot be autonomous or of closed groups, but synodal.

With a heart full of joy, gratitude and challenges, Father Pedro Brassesco reached the end of the Assembly, a point of arrival and departure. The deputy secretary of Celam has made a reading of the process from what he experienced in his small parish of Ibicuy, in the Argentine Episcopal Conference and this week in the synthesis commission, which allowed him to see that what he heard resonated in the Ecclesial Assembly. This Assembly has reaffirmed synodality as an essential mode of the Church, recalling that Aparecida encourages us to mission.

López: We return to continue walking together

Mauricio López says staying with the possibility of going back to the people who participated in the listening process and telling them “we carry those living words with honesty and courage and we return to you to continue walking together. He also insisted that such a different and novel assembly has had the feeling of a single assembly.

Mistakes made and what was learned

When asked about what was learned in the Assembly, Bishop Cabrejos highlighted the spirit of prayer, communion and fraternity, and ecclesially. Sr. Liliana learned and confirmed that “listening leads to conversion.” Bishop Rogelio pointed out that everyone has the right to speak and everyone has a duty to listen, seeing the synodal journey as a job that costs us all, with communion as a result.

Father Brassesco said that he had learned how much we need “enthusiasm as the presence of God within us.” Finally, Mauricio López spoke of the decisive moment that we are living to transform the conciliar ecclesiology of the People of God and that synodality without listening remains a beautiful concept and listening without new paths remains withheld.

There was also an opportunity to answer about what were the mistakes made. At that point, Mauricio López said he believed he had been left with “a great debt in terms of scope”, since the peripheries and the unlikely ones were not reached as they should, who were not present in the face-to-face group either. At that point, Bishop Miguel Cabrejos said he saw the failures as a reason to give thanks to God.

For Sr. Liliana Franco, the failures are a consequence of the fact that “we are not situated in the place of perfection, but in that of vulnerability”. He also called on all Episcopal Conferences to assume that they are in charge of helping in this mobilization of the synodal spirit. He also felt the lack of a greater impact on the grassroots, in popular movements, in parishes, in pastors. Finally, Pedro Brassesco, from the synthesis commission, recognized that perhaps due to a very careful use of language, they did not see all the instances and problems collected in the groups represented.