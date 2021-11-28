Billie Eilish, Simone Biles and the Dukes of Sussex, among the 100 most influential according to ‘Time’

Singers Billie Eilish and Britney Spears, rapper Bad Bunny, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and the Dukes of Sussex have been chosen by Time magazine to be included in its annual edition of the 100 most influential people in the world and that will go out to the sale this friday. The magazine has released seven world covers including Harry and Meghan, Simone Biles, Kate Winslet, Billie Eilish, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Jensen Huang, and Cathy Park Hong.

Time magazine editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said the 100 list features “extraordinary leaders from around the world working to build a better future” who “in a year of crisis have thrown themselves into the fray.”

Harry and Meghan, who left their royal duties last year and moved from Britain to California, appear on one of the covers with a photograph showing the couple dressed casually against a background of trees. Harry and Meghan left Britain in 2020 to build independent lives, launched their Archewell Foundation and struck lucrative deals to produce television shows and a podcast.

Cover with Harry and Meghan VIA REUTERS

Chef José Andrés, who funded the non-profit organization World Kitchen that partners with the Archewell Foundation, wrote in a tweet about Harry and Meghan: “In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, Duke and the Duchess feel compassion for people they don’t know. They don’t just have an opinion. They run into the fight. “

Cover with Billie Eilish VIA REUTERS

The 100 list, which is not ranked, includes 54 women. There are also 10 climate leaders, dozens of activists and political leaders. The youngest chosen was gymnast Sunisa Lee, 18, while the oldest person in this year’s edition is US President Joe Biden, 78. The list also includes Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Britney Spears, 39, made the list for the first time in a year that has seen her struggle to shed a guardianship that has controlled her personal and business affairs for 13 years under increasing scrutiny.

Time cover with Simone Biles VIA REUTERS

Other top 100 personalities include Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, lawyer and activist Sherrilyn Ifill, country music star Dolly Parton, Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani, Korean writer Cathy Park Hong, Cuban artist and activist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, Iranian lawyer and activist Nasrín Sotudé, founders of the anti-discrimination organization against Asian Americans “Stop AAPI Hate” Cynthia Choi, Manjusha Kulkarni and Russell Jeung, and Palestinian activists Muna El-Kurd and Mohammed El-Kurd.