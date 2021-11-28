Billie Eilish conditioned Oscar de la Renta to wear one of her dresses at the Met Gala

On September 13, multiple artists, athletes, celebrities and even influencers walked the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021, showing the most elegant and extravagant looks, but also the political messages and other great gestures monopolized the spotlight.

Such is the case with the singer and co-host of this year’s gala, Billie Eilish, who posed on the red carpet in a spectacular Oscar de la Renta dress. Nevertheless, there is a story behind their collaboration with the brand.

Billie Eilish put an important condition on Oscar de la Renta

The multi-Grammy winner has been a vegan for seven years, as well as being an animal rights activist. It is because of that it was imperative that the designer he chose to wear at his first Met Gala be in line with his ideals.

For Billie to agree to work with Oscar de la Renta on a custom look, The New York-based brand had to meet one important condition: stop wearing fur.

In recent years, Oscar de la Renta has not worn fur in his shows because creative directors Fernando García and Laura Kim did not find it “elegant, modern or relevant,” according to reports from the New York Times. Nevertheless, the brand still sold clothing made from animal skins in stores, which comprised a “significant amount of sales and profits,” Oscar de la Renta CEO Alex Bolen told the outlet.

“I thought a lot about what Oscar [fundador de la marca] he said – by the way, he was a huge fan of fur – that the only thing he really cared about in the fashion business was his eyes getting old “. Bolen told the NYT. “I have to surround myself with people with different points of view”added.

Billie Eilish, happy for Oscar de la Renta’s decision

For her part, the singer was happy to promote this change in the fashion industry and shared a message on her social networks.