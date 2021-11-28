Best journalism movies ever

Platform : Filmin

Network, an unforgiving world

One of the best films about media manipulation, about how television influences viewers’ feelings and how money works in large news corporations. A satirical, scandalous film with a point of brutality and irony against the television networks themselves and the audiences. The famous phrase of the protagonist, “I am more than fed up and I do not want to continue supporting it”, remained as a plea that survived the film itself, winner of four Oscars Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Screenplay.

Citizen Kane

Citizen Kane is one of the best films in history and the first by Orson Welles as a director, as well as participating as a screenwriter and protagonist of the film, and it won the Oscar for best original screenplay. It is about the life of Charles Foster Kane, played by Welles, a character based on both himself and William Randolph Hearst, a American press mogul. The plot is written based on flashbacks that present the life of Kane in order to try to unravel a mystery, that of his last word before dying: Rosebud. A film that over the years has remained at the top of all the lists of best films in history.

Holidays in Rome

Perhaps it is not a properly journalistic film and is more of a romantic comedy, but the journalistic and ethical component regarding journalism is present throughout the film. Gregory peck, the protagonist of the film, is an American journalist who works for the American News Service who by chance meets Audrey Hepburn, a European princess who is in Rome on an official visit and who runs away, tired of her obligations. Peck later realizes who he is, but orchestrates a guided tour of the city in order to report on him, hiding his trade from the heiress. A fun, tangled movie, always remembered as one of the best ever.

Other journalism films

They are not classics but they are some of the best journalism films that we can see shot and released in the last 20 years. Real cases, award-winning feature films and many more.

Good night and good luck

This film directed by George Clooney narrates the real events that occurred in the 50s, when journalist Edward R. Murrow faced Senator McCarthy and whose title refers to Murrow’s farewell phrase at the close of his broadcasts. McCarthy accused the presenter of communism, who defended himself by providing data and rigor. The film narrates this era of the beginning of television journalism and talks about the difficulties of facing power or being a discordant voice with government elements.

Spotlight

Awarded with the Oscar for Best Film and Best Original Screenplay In the 2015 edition, Spotlight tells the true story of how journalists from the Boston Globe, specifically from its investigative section, uncovered a scandal of abuse in the American Catholic Church. With Mark Ruffalo and Michael Keaton In front of the cast, it is told how the journalists investigated the attempts of the ecclesiastical authorities of Boston to hide and cover the cases of pedophilia committed by the priests and how the investigation culminates with a report that won a Pulitzer Prize.

The Pentagon Archives

Produced and directed by Steven Spielberg, The Pentagon Archives reproduces a series of reports from journalists from the Washington Post and the New York Times in the 1970s. Publications that uncovered the attempts of the US Government to hide information about the Vietnam War from the United States population. The film does not focus on acts committed in Vietnam and yes in the internal and less known part of these investigations, the negotiations with the newspaper’s management to publish, government pressure, the judicial threat … A great film about a key moment in history.

His last wish

Based on the novel by Joan Didion of the same name, this film is about a journalist interested in the warlike conflicts in Central America and who is removed from that case to cover the 1984 United States presidential election. However, everything changes when her father dies and she comes to take care of him. It is then that his father asks him to take his place, which is none other than the arms dealer. A script that becomes a mess for the protagonist, Anne Hathaway, and for the audience, who do not quite understand the story or enter it.

Available for rent or purchase

We cannot see them in streaming but we can get them for six or seven euros.

All the president’s men

Starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman, recounts one of the most famous journalistic and political stories in history, the Watergate leaks that eventually drove Richard Nixon from the White House. Based on the book by Bernstein and Woodward, the real-life journalists who reported the wiretapping and espionage at the Watergate hotel. The film shows how that investigation was, but it does not only tell about the political scandal, it also guts the guts of the publication of those news, the informative treatment of them and the discussions in the editorial office itself about its publication. An essential film from a cinematographic and historical point of view.

All the president’s men are not in no streaming platform but it deserved a place on this list for being one of the most recommended journalism films. We can see it by renting it or buying it on Apple TV, on Rakuten TV or in the Microsoft store with prices of 3.99 euros for rent or 10.99 euros if we want to buy it forever.

The price of the truth

In this film starring Hayden Christensen (known for his role as Anakin Skywalker), it tells the true story of journalist Stephen Glass, a reporter for The New Republic magazine who achieved great fame with his stories, told brilliantly and for the most part scandalous and very attractive to the general public. The problem is that the reports were false, fiction, fabricated. The film shows how Glass has great success with his stories and how he is hunted by a Forbes journalist, precipitating his downfall.

The price of truth is not in any streaming platform but, like the previous one, it should be included in this list. We can see it by renting or buying it on Apple TV, in the Google Play Store or in Amazon. The rental has a price of 3.99 euros and we can buy it on these three platforms for 7.99 euros if we want to always have it available.

