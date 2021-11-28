Become an expert in WhatsApp Web, how to get more out of it

If communication after the arrival of WhatsApp to cell phones was never the same again, the fact that the digital platform is also available for you to use from the computer in the format of WhatsApp Web It is the perfect complement for you to keep in touch with your co-workers, class as well as family and friends without having to consult the smartphone every time.

This practical tool also has a good number of functions that we are sometimes unaware of, but as you discover them, your user experience and by mastering them you will get more out of the potential of WhatsApp Web.

Regardless of the operating system of the computer you use, the application instant messaging can be opened by browser when accessing their portal, so it does not matter what computer you use to start chatting.

Due to all these characteristics, WhatsApp Web has become an extremely popular means of communication, and below we will tell you the five skills that will make you an expert when using this program, from the basics to a more advanced level:

How to log in. First things first to start enjoying the possibilities of WhatsApp Web, you must link your smartphone opening your favorite internet browser to enter the application’s digital platform.

There you will be shown a QR code what scenes with your cell phone as indicated by the portal and it even shows a video of how it is done, so that at the end all your conversations appear automatically on the screen.

Use the dark mode of the web portal. When you have access to your chats from the computer, it will be useful for them to be shown in a low-brightness mode so that you can read the messages more comfortably by clicking on the three points in the upper left.

This is how you will display the menu and when entering the section Setting and from the options that it offers you select Theme and choose Dark.

Save your WhatsApp files and documents to Google Drive. To use this function you must activate your account Google from the smartphone, downloading from the store Google Play Services and Google Drive.

Enter WhatsApp and go to Settings, then choose Chats and activate Backup. When you press Save you will be able to choose the frequency with which the backups will be made, from one a day to one each month and also the Google account in which this automatic backup will be made.

Mark as Unread chat messages. So that you can read a message and that the sender does not see it as “Read”, you simply have to stay without entering the conversation in question and when a new message arrives, hover over the chat without actually clicking it, and you will see that in moments it shows you its content.

Master its shortcuts. When you are using the keyboard of your computer or laptop to compose your messages, it will be much more practical for you to know these combinations to make your life easier:

Ctrl + N: Start a new chat

Ctrl + Shift + N: Open a new group

Ctrl + E: Archive the chat

Ctrl + Shift + M: To mute the chat

Ctrl + Backspace: Lets you delete the conversation

Ctrl + Shift + U: Mark current conversation as Unread

Ctrl + P: To open the Profile

Ctrl + F: Look for information

