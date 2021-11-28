Barbra Streisand, Jake Gyllenhaal, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more pay tribute to Stephen Sondheim

Musical theater icon Barbra Streisand led the tributes to her colleague Stephen Sondheim, who died at the age of 91.

Considered one of the most prominent artists of the 20th century, Sondheim wrote the lyrics for West Side Story and composed Into the Woods, among many others, including Sweeney Todd and Company.

His friend and lawyer F Richard Pappas announced his death, which he described as “sudden.”

According to Pappas, Sondheim had spent the previous day with friends at a Thanksgiving dinner in Roxbury, Connecticut.

The world of theater and the world of cinema have been paying tribute to the late composer.

Barbra Streisand wrote: “Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91, so he had the time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics! Rest in peace”.

Jake Gyllenhaal shared a photo of Sondheim on his Instagram. In it, he is seen clapping in the middle of the audience for a theater production.

The star of Brokeback Mountain wrote: “This photo of Mr. Stephen Sondheim was taken during the closing ovation of the opening night of ‘Sunday in the Park with George’.

“I am grateful to have spent time with the expert and teacher of American musical theater and to have played his George. We have lost a giant. We will miss you. Rest in peace”.

The creator of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late composer who appears as a character, played by Bradley Whitford, in his recently released film, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Future historians: Stephen Sondheim was real. Yes he wrote Tony & Maria AND Sweeney Todd AND Bobby AND George & Dot AND Fosca And many more. Some may theorize that Shakespeare’s plays were made by a committee, but Steve was real and he was here and he laughed SO loud at the shows and we loved him, ”Miranda wrote.

He went on to share a screenshot of an email in which Sondheim thanked him for Tick, Tick … Boom!, which he called a “good boost to my spirits.”

“A few nights ago I was talking to someone about how fun (and fucking difficult) it is to sing Stephen Sondheim,” tweeted Anna Kendrick, who starred in the film adaptation of Into the Woods. “Interpreting his work has been one of the greatest privileges of my career. A devastating loss ”.

Cameron Mackintosh, the British theater producer behind Les Miserables and Mary Poppins, he also paid tribute to Sondheim in a statement: “The theater has lost one of its greatest geniuses and the world has lost one of its greatest and most original writers,” he said.

Sadly, there is now a giant in the sky. But the brilliance of Stephen Sondheim will continue to be here, as his legendary songs and shows will be performed forever. Goodbye, old friend and thanks from all of us ”.

The creator of Phantom of the OperaAndrew Lloyd Webber described Sondheim as a “musical theater giant of our time, an inspiration not just for two but for three generations.”

He said Sondheim’s contribution to theater “will never be equaled.”

Former President Barack Obama presenting the theatrical composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim with the Medal of Freedom at the White House on November 24, 2015 (AFP via Getty Images)

Josh Gad added: “Perhaps since April 23, 1616 the theater had not lost such a revolutionary voice. Thank you Mr. Sondheim for your Demon Barber, some Night Music, a Sunday in the Park, Company, fun in a Forum, a trip Into the Woods and tell us a West Side Story. RIP ”.

Broadway star Lea Salonga tweeted: “Rest in peace, Stephen Sondheim, and thank you for your vast contributions to musical theater. We will sing your songs forever. Oh, my heart hurts … “

“Teacher. Legend. Icon. I had the privilege of joining two standing ovations last week at the opening of Company on Broadway, ”actor Wilson Cruz tweeted. “Gratitude for the endless inspiration it provided to generations. He changed the world ”.

Born in New York in 1930, Sondheim was tutored by the great composer Oscar Hammerstein and wrote his first musical at age 15. Then he got his first hit at 27 with West Side Story, a more modern version of Romeo and Juliet set in 1950s New York.

In a Broadway run that spanned more than 60 years, Sondheim co-created other stage classics such as Gypsy, Sweeney Todd and Company.

Throughout his long career, Sondheim won nine Tony Awards, an Academy Award, eight Grammy Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1985.

Sondheim also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama in 2015.