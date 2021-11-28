Atlas vs Rayados: Summary, Goals and Videos

Atlas will visit Pumas. The red and black squad suffered, but managed to qualify for Semifinals of the Opening 2021 thanks to his better position in the table when drawing to a goal against Striped, so now it will be his turn to visit those of the UNAM who are motivated after eliminating America.

The Foxes They surprised from the start of the match, since Anderson Santamaría joined the attack on a free kick and finished off with a header to send the ball to save. However, the refereeing body annulled the Peruvian defender’s misplaced score.

This play was an omen of what would come for the rojinegros, who with a controversial referee, managed to break the equality when Luis Reyes fell in the Monterrey area after an alleged infraction by Erick Aguirre.

Julius furch He was in charge of taking the ball and collecting the penalty to beat Esteban Andrada, who was deceived by the Argentine attacker who made the entire Jalisco Stadium explode with joy.

For the complementary part, Monterrey turned to the attack, but despite having Rogelio Funes Mori and Vincent Janssen, the attackers of the Monterrey team were not with the fine aim, largely thanks to the defensive order presented by Diego Cocca.

Nevertheless, ‘Ponchito’ González He was in charge of bringing Rayados back to life with a header after a service from Maxi Meza from the right wing, which gave the Guadalajara supporters nervousness.

After the overwhelm of the Nuevo León team, the Zorros helmsman decided to change position and advanced lines to avoid being attacked so easily, a situation that helped him to vent the visiting offensives.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: JULIO FURCH: ‘ATLAS FANS ARE AS EXCITED AS WE ARE’