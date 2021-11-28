Atlas vs Monterrey | Best moments LIVE | Quarterfinal Round | Opening 2021

Full Time The referee whistles and the suffering ends. It could not be otherwise. Atlas got his pass to the Semifinals, but he did it with a lot of drama in between. The Foxes equaled 1-1 against Rayados and with that it was enough for them to continue with the dream intact.

’90 7 minutes added

’79 Close Stripes! Maxi Meza hits him from the free kick and the ball goes very close to the frame of Camilo Vargas.

’73 Goooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo from Rayados! The law of ex. Ponchito González enters the area by surprise at the near post and with a header, shakes the nets and puts Rayados in the fight.

’64 Good combination of Rayados that ends in nothing Rogelio Funes Mori inside the area managed to give the ball to Vincent Janssen who finished first, but the ball went wide of the goal.

’60 Rayados looks better on the field The first 15 minutes of the second half are gone and Rayados begins to take center stage in the game. At the moment they handle the ball and send centers to the area, but the red-black rear remains attentive and clears the danger.

The Second Half begins The ball is rolling again on the Jalisco Stadium field.

End of the First Half The referee whistles and the first half of the match ends. Atlas is imposed by the minimum against Rayados, thanks to a penalty goal executed by Julio Furch.

’45 6 minutes added

’40 Camilo Vargas appears spectacular! Maxi Meza sent a great center to the area and Ponchito González, arriving by surprise, took a strong header, but the Colombian goalkeeper launched himself and prevented Rayados from scoring.

’35 Atlas continues with the advantage and dominates After the controversial penalty goal, Atlas continues to dominate the match and Rayados is not on the field. The Monterrey players constantly engage in discussions with the whistler.

’18 Gooooooooooooooooooooooooooal Atlas! Julio Furch does not forgive and charges safely to the center of the goal to beat Esteban Andrada.

’16 Penaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal for the Atlas! Luis Reyes falls into the area and after being advised by the VAR, the whistler decrees a penalty.

‘3 They annulled the goal to Rojinegro! Santamaría had finished off with a head inside the area and sent her to the bottom of the nets. The action was invalidated because the Peruvian was out of place.

Start the game César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos whistles and the ball is already rolling on the field of the Monumental Jalisco Stadium.

Atlas lineup Diego Cocca does not move anything to his lineup and relies on the same eleven to seal the ticket to the Semifinals.