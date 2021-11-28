Arnold Schwarzenegger is a happy grandfather thanks to Chris Pratt

When you think of Arnold Schwarzenegger, the words “doting grandfather” may not come to mind, but that is exactly what the celebrity has become. The actor’s daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, welcomed daughter Lyla Marie with Chris Pratt in 2020, and while the couple protects the baby’s privacy and there is no public photographic evidence, it seems that Schwarzenegger and his granddaughter are the most adorable when they are together.

Judging by the “Terminator” star’s comments on what it’s like to be a grandfather, his level of cuteness is off the charts. In an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Schwarzenegger said that being a grandfather is “fantastic”. “The only thing is that now that I have a grandson it makes me feel old,” he joked. That said, Schwarzenegger admitted that “it’s really great to have a granddaughter… she’s a beautiful baby… I’m so proud of Katherine and Chris.”

The former governor of California often invites his granddaughter to his home, where she has befriended his pets: Whiskey, a miniature horse, and Lulu, a donkey. “She’s been here a few times already … and she sat on Lulu and on Whiskey,” Schwarzenegger said. And I think she’s going to be a great rider. Schwarzenegger seems to be adjusting to his grandfather stage quite well and has formed a close bond not only with Lyla but also with his father, Chris Pratt. “Chris Pratt is a fantastic son-in-law,” she said.

How did Chris Pratt win the approval of his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger?

In case you missed it, in early 2019 Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger, at the intimate San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. On their personal Instagram accounts, the couple posted similar sentiments about their wedding day as the best day of their life, being alone with their closest family and friends. But what everyone really wants to know is how Chris Pratt won Arnold Schwarzenegger’s approval.

“Pumping iron was the decision-making factor. We were in the gym, that was it, ”the former California governor and bodybuilder told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Speaking of the first time he and Pratt met, Schwarzenegger revealed: “Of course, when we met, the first thing he said was, ‘Can we exercise together? I need to have insider information on pumping. ‘

When asked if Chris Pratt asked his permission to marry Katherine, Schwarzenegger admits that the “Jurassic World” actor asked him in the more traditional way. He also hinted that he never had any doubts. “I’m really happy he’s a great guy,” Schwarzenegger said of Pratt. “Not just a very talented guy and a great actor and a great star and all this, but a very kind and kind man to my daughter, which is the most important thing to me.”