Are you looking for what to watch ?: This is the Netflix Argentina ranking with the 10 most viewed series

Netflix is ​​the most used streaming platform in Argentina, with 4.5 million active users who visit its catalog every day.

The offer of titles is constantly renewed: every week new features are introduced that tempt users. For this reason, the top 10 most viewed series and movies in our country changes almost daily.

Next, a review of the productions that currently lead the ranking on Netflix Argentina.

1. The queen of flow

The love-hate relationship between Yeimy and Charly is rekindled in the second season of this series produced in Colombia. Charly is released from prison and Yeimy’s life will be changed by his harassment. In this new installment, unpublished musical themes were incorporated and part of the cast was renewed. One of the curiosities of the new episodes is the presence of Argentine actor Marcelo Dos Santos, who joins the cast led by Carolina Ramírez and Carlos Torres.

2. Wound

Halle Berry went for everything and dared not only to star, but also to direct this film that generated great expectations among the followers of the star. A martial arts fighter tries to revive her career at the precise moment when a son, whom she could not support, returns to her life. The actress and filmmaker, winner of an Oscar award, had to undergo a demanding training to be able to fulfill her new character.

3. Rich and spoiled

A billionaire father realizes that his three children are spoiled and lazy. Tired of his immaturity, he makes a drastic decision to teach them the value of hard work: he pretends to have lost his entire fortune to teach them about the ephemerality of money and what it costs to get it.

4. Heading to hell

The appearance of supernatural beings who condemn humans to hell unleashes chaos, while the influence of the religious organization the New Truth is increasing. But some people harbor suspicions about the activities of this group and decide to investigate their involvement in the mysterious events. This suspense miniseries, with only six episodes, is another of the South Korean productions that managed to position themselves among the most watched in the ranking.

5. Passion of Gavilanes

This Colombian telenovela had 188 episodes, broadcast between 2003 and 2004. It was written by Julio Jiménez, produced by RTI Colombia in conjunction with the Telemundo network and with the participation of the Caracol TV company. It is based on the 1994 telenovela Las aguas mansas, also written by Jiménez and produced by RTI, broadcast by Canal Uno. Despite not being a premiere, it was incorporated into the platform and once again captivated the audience, almost 20 years later. .

6. A true story

Kevin Hart plays a comedian who will be involved in a tragedy that occurred after a night out in Philadelphia. Wesley Snipes plays the artist’s brother, who with his constant missteps will endanger what he has built personally and in his public reputation. The compelling story consists of just eight episodes and marks a new stage in Hart’s journey.

7. Red alert

Netflix’s new bet with “The Rock” (Dwayne Johnson) and Ryan Reynolds follows the story of John Hartley, an Interpol agent who must form an alliance with the second most wanted thief in the world, Nolan Booth, to capture a dangerous threat: his competitor, Sarah Black (Gal Gadot).

8. The Croods

When an earthquake destroys their cave, a prehistoric family is forced to travel through an unknown area in search of a new home. Shaken by generational shocks and seismic movements, the Croods discover an incredible new world, filled with fantastic creatures, and a future that exceeds what they had imagined. This exciting children’s film from DreamWorks features the voices of celebrities such as Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds in its original version.

9. A castle for Christmas

The end of the year holidays are approaching and titles with a Christmas spirit begin to appear. Starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes, this romantic film focuses on the life of a famous writer who travels to Scotland amid a turbulent personal moment and decides to buy the castle that belonged to her grandfather. Upon arrival, he meets the current owner, a duke who has no intention of selling it.

10. Things to clean

This 10-episode miniseries follows the story of a woman who leaves her home to escape a battering and abusive husband. With no place to live or anything to eat, she takes a job as a housekeeper while fighting through thick and thin to define her own worth and retain custody of her daughter.