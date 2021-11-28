Antidote to unhappiness

In recent weeks news spread like wildfire, neither confirmed nor denied, that Jack Nicholson’s health suffered a greater deterioration than it had already suffered. The senile dementia has apparently progressed, and the actor no longer recognizes loved ones or his closest friends. Not even situations like that are saved from black humor. The same joke circulated in social networks: “Now that he has lost his memory, Nicholson is qualified to be a candidate for the presidency of the country” (in direct allusion to Joseph Biden’s blackouts). Those who dreamed – they can include me – in being able to see a last great farewell film of the actor should be forgetting that longing. Age has passed the bill, and this is bulky, because it was accompanied by the worst: loss of lucidity and mental disorders. Nicholson, still alive, will from now on be a legend in cryogenics, and as such will go on to inhabit a timeless reality, to which few have access and even fewer have permanent residence. No one until now has been able to photograph it in its current state, and the camera vultures, who can pocket millions for a photo taken after having transgressed the privacy of others, go around the eagle’s nest to catch it red-handed, with decadence on their backs, in the same way that a photographer captured Luis Alberto Spinetta surviving his last days, after a cancer took possession of his body. In the world of the paparazzi, pity and compassion do not exist. Surely the main media have already written the obituary of who, more than a luxury luminary, was a professor of life on the screen. No actor in the history of American cinema has made as many historical films as Nicholson. That I remember, none.