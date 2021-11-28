Angelina Jolie imposes the new fashion whim: jewels on the face

By way of bracelet on the chin, resting on the lips, tight to the nose, around the eyes, or running down to the forehead, This is how jewels are now worn, a trend to which the actress has already joined Angelina Jolie.

Read also: Day or night, Angelina Jolie is the queen of the red carpet

Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Madonna are some of the celebrities who have dared with this trend of rebellious spirit in a “chic” key, as shown on their website by the Spanish designers Anthya Tirado and Jordi Enrique, founders of the firm MAM.

Madonna imposes the jewels for the face. (Photo: @madonna)

This creative tandem proposes futuristic designs with sustainable materials, face jewels that offer endless combinations and can be worn as desired. Pieces that break stereotypes and show that trends have no limits. “We love fashion and freedom of expression and creation, but we also want to speak out in defense of this great blue planet that we call home,” explain these designers who defend ethical and sustainable fashion.

This idea of ​​face jewelry has been seen in music videos by artists like Beyoncé or Rosalía but also on the catwalk: Givenchy, several seasons ago, presented a collection in which an army of models wore different pieces on the different parts of their faces.

However, few imagined that this fashion would become so popular, that it would take to the streets with authority as it has shown Angelina Jolie who, for the world premiere of the film Eternals in Los Angeles, he wore a gold cuff that hugged the chin and lower lip.

Angelina imposes jewels on her face. (Photo: Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) By: RICH FURY | Getty Images via AFP

A design, created by Texan Nina Berenato, that the actress combined with gold hoop earrings and a Greek-inspired olive green design from Balmain. This bracelet, made by hand and made of 14 carat gold, “can be easily molded to the face and is secured inside the mouth behind the lip,” details the firm on its website that sells it for $ 50 (about $ 44). euros).

The Queen of pop, Madonna, was one of the first to bet on this trend, since on her 63rd birthday she decided to bet on a design that simulated an aureole, a piece that adorned the face.

Now, this fashion is treading the street with avant-garde designs, at least that is how the rapper shows Melissa Viviane Jefferson, better known by her stage name Lizzo, who joins this trend with custom glasses also created by Nina Berenato, a gold design with the words ‘That Bitch’.

Follow us @estilotn and find out what’s new in fashion and beauty.