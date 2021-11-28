Angel City FC: Natalie Portman and Serena Williams’ soccer team

Natalie Portman, who teamed up with Jennifer Garner, Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastian and Uzu Aduba to create a professional team for women’s soccer in the United States, wore the first jersey to be worn by Angel City.

Portman leads the soccer team project that will make its debut next year, in the United States women’s league, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Angel City, a project that was unveiled last year, will be the first team in the league to be managed entirely by women, something that gives more impetus to women’s football.

The shirt itself is a Nike job. It is black in color and has a design that seeks to capture the essence of Los Angeles, California. With the shield, the club explains that it will seek to convey with it the audacious vision of “rewriting the rules for sports teams around the world and creating an impact on and off the pitch.”

The main inspiration for that emblem was the city in which the team is located, the colors of the sunsets and the idea that all the people of Los Angeles are united. The NWSL is a tournament that projects many soccer players to the United States’ senior team, since its inception in 2013.

Portman’s team (which also includes former footballers Mia Hamm and Cobi Jones, among several more in a long list) will play at the Bank of California stadium, which has a capacity for 22,000 people and is used by Los Angeles FC, of the MLS.

Angel City will be the eleventh team in the competition and will have a lot of prominence due to the fame enjoyed by its investors. The club will be the first professional women’s soccer team based in Los Angeles since the Los Angeles Sol ceased to exist in 2010.