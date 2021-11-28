And Britney Spears’ freedom begins with a contract with ‘The Weeknd’

Britney Spears (39) seems willing to team up with The Weeknd (31) in his new series. And the thing is, the singer of ‘Baby one more time’ shared one of her cryptic messages on Instagram in which He dropped that he will participate in the HBO show ‘The Idol’ of the ‘Blinding Lights’ singer, as he threw his now-usual pullitas to his family after his controversial guardianship recently ended after 13 years.

Thus, using a photo of a sitting cat with a glass of red wine, he wrote: “I just shot a movie called ‘THE IDOL’ … you are guaranteed to have hits and lots of brilliant photos to put on my beautiful family’s face. I hope you are having a great time because I am doing it !!!! If I shut up every once in a while, you can catch me with this cat somewhere. “

His post comes after we learned that The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is creating and executive producing a six-part series for the HBO platform, which will focus on a self-help cult leader who enters into a rather toxic relationship with a rising pop star, a role that is sure to suit Brit.

Although Britney’s participation has caught us by surprise, we already knew who would be some of the stars that will be in the project, such as Lily Rose Depp, Troye Sivan and Anne Heche.

One of Britney’s last acting jobs was 19 years ago on the criticized film ‘Crossroads’, also starring Taryn Manning, Zoe Saldana and Kim Cattrall.

Returning to the zasca that he has dedicated to his family, this occurs after the singer of ‘Circus’ recently affirmed that his mother, Lynne Spears, was responsible for giving his father Jamie, “the idea” of his guardianship.

Of course, it was through his Instagram profile where he decided to make these accusations while explaining that, although he knows that many of his publications come from anger, he believes that his attitude is totally normal after what he has suffered: “Pssss my father could have started the guardianship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mother is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I know I have said some things in my Insta out of anger and sorry but I’m only human … and I think you would feel the same if you were me! “