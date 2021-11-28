An “impressive” find: They claim to have discovered the remains of a new species of dinosaur in the US.

The animal would have measured between seven and nine meters long and would have had a mouth similar to a duck’s beak.

A group of scientists has discovered in Missouri (USA) the bones of a dinosaur belonging to a genre never before determined. The specific location of the discovery has been kept secret until it is properly secured.

Guy Darrough, the team’s chief paleontologist, told Fox2Now local media that it is the skeleton of a young specimen, whose species has been called Parrosaurus missouriensis.

“I can’t imagine anything more impressive than what we discovered here,” stated Darrough. “A new genus in species. It is [un] worldwide discovery, “he added.

After the find, other groups of paleontologists arrived at the site to carry out more excavations, and it was not long before find another specimen of Parrosaurus missouriensis, although this time it was an adult.

“This is, in fact, a remarkable site“said Pete Makovicky, professor of earth and environmental sciences at the University of Minnesota.

Makovicky added that he has unearthed dinosaurs in multiple locations around the world, but considers the Missouri site to be one of the most unique and probably still preserves the remains of other dinosaurs.

In fact, as early as the 1940s the original owners of the property found bones that were sent to the Smithsonian Institution and later confirmed to belong to a dinosaur, but no more detailed investigation was carried out.

Later in the 1970s the property was purchased and excavations have continued ever since.

According to the researchers, Parrosaurus missouriensis was herbivorous, measuring between seven and nine meters long and it had a mouth similar to the beak of a duck.