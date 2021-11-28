An American investor believes that the value of bitcoin will “easily” reach $ 250,000

The fund gesture recalled that the main cryptocurrency, which it considers “digital gold”, has been the asset with the best performance this year, as well as it was in 2020 and 2019.

Mark Yusto, manager of hedge funds at Morgan Creek Capital Management, believes that the value of bitcoin will “easily” reach $ 250,000, as he explained during an interview with CNBC on Monday.



The American investor explained that this figure is the monetary value of the gold equivalency today without taking into account jewelry and collectibles. In his opinion, this cryptocurrency is “digital gold”.

Likewise, Yusto considers that bitcoin could assume the monetary aggregate M2 for many decades —That cash in circulation and people’s demand deposits, plus time deposits of up to two years—, at the same time that he recalled that it has been the asset with the best performance this year, as it was in 2020 and 2019.

While acknowledging the volatility of the popular cryptocurrency, he thinks it will decline once adoption picks up, arguing that much of the volatility is due to 4-year cycles, a function built into the blockchain, that influence its price.

“We are close to 60% in this current cycle,” he commented, noting that this stage may cause unsustainable increases. “What usually happens is that speculators come in when that price movement starts to happen. We saw that and the speculative price moved to all-time highs,” he added.

Last month, Yusko stated that cryptocurrencies would create exponentially more wealth than the internet, arguing that while Web 1.0 and Web 2.0 influenced ‘marketing’ and commerce, the blockchain could revolutionize finance.

This Friday, the bitcoin fell about 9% compared to the previous day, placing its price at 53,651 dollars per unit. According to data from the Google Finance platform, it was the largest drop recorded by the cryptocurrency since last October 6, when it traded at $ 55,344.

