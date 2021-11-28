America’s confirmed lineup for the return leg against Pumas in the Quarterfinals

The azulcremas will go out to look for the ticket to the Semifinal with the best eleven that Santiago Solari has at their disposal.

America closed on Friday night its preparation for the second leg of its series of Quarter finals on the League for the tournament title Scream Mexico Opening 2021 versus Cougars and there, Santiago Solari took the opportunity to finalize details in order to present the best team available at this important event.

At this time, the global scoreboard favors the Eagles, since despite the fact that there is a goalless draw, the equalizer would give the ticket to the Eagles. Coapa because they finished with a better position in the general classification, so they have the possibility to handle the circumstances in the tie.

The Indiecito presented last Wednesday a balanced team on the field of play that had as priority order, stand well in their own field and close spaces to their rival. In that sense, there are few modifications that exist for the duel this Saturday night at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.

In that sense, America will stand on the court with the following players: Guillermo Ochoa in the bow; line of four defenders made up of Jorge Sanchez, Sebastian Caceres, Emanuel Aguilera and Salvador Reyes; in the midfield they repeat the same ones from the first leg with Fernando Madrigal as containment while Richard Sanchez and Alvaro Fidalgo they unfold as interiors; in the attack axis there are changes with Roger Martinez on the right, Henry Martin nine and Mauro Lainez on the left.

The casualties for this meeting are maintained; Bruno valdez, Pedro Aquino and Mario Osuna will continue without being able to be taken finds, in addition to Renato Ibarra, who despite the different versions, will remain without being able to participate in a match with America not yet being in a position to do so.