América vs Pumas: where and when to see the Classical Capitalino in the quarterfinals

Archive photograph of the Azteca stadium. (Photo: Carlos Ramírez / EFE)

The lap of the quarter finals of the Scream Mexico A21 will start this November 27 with the capital classic, America vs Pumas, on the court of Aztec stadium. The duel will begin at 19:00 hours (Central Time of Mexico) and can be followed through the sign of TUDN.

The first encounter of this key ended no goals and was the subject of strong criticism by fans and the media due to the little football shown by both teams. In this comparison, the first semifinalist of the Opening 2021.

It is worth mentioning that both azulcremas and university students entered the league under very different conditions. Those led by Andres Lillini had a good tournament close, which led them to sneak into the twelve classified. Already in the instance of repechage, they faced the Red Devils of the Toluca, leaving them out of the contest with the victory by the scoreboard of 1-2 at Nemesio Díez Stadium.

For its part, the set of Santiago Solari it was the best team in the regular season. They closed the tournament as absolute leaders with 35 points. However, in their most recent matches, they fell in the final of the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League 2021 before the Rayados of Monterrey, Meanwhile in MX League they lost to him Blue Cross and drew without goals when meeting again with the team of Javier Aguirre.

The first leg between América and Pumas ended in a goalless draw. (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)



On the other hand, the Arbitration Commission appointed the central referee commissioned for this meeting, which will be Marco Antonio Ortiz, who in turn will be accompanied by Christian kiabek and Michel Espinoza What assistant referees. Will also be Jorge Isaac Rojas at VAR.

In addition to the above, according to information from TUDN, the Azteca Stadium may have a 100% capacity for this quarterfinal match. It should be noted that in the last visit of the auriazul group to the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, several pseudo-amateurs of the Pumas did destruction in the property, in addition to confront with supporters of the rival team.

The Aguilas team is one of the favorites to obtain the title of the Apertura 2021, because they have a positive streak playing at home. Both institutions have previously faced each other on several occasions in the Mexican soccer league. The last time they saw each other in the final phase was in the 2018 and the score was in favor of those of Coapa. In this contest they reached the final and defeated Cruz Azul.

Pumas need victory to be able to access the semifinals. (Photo: Instagram / @ pumasmx)

The university team will be able to count on José Rogério de Oliveira, who suffered a muscle injury since the match against Toluca. However, he will suffer the loss of the Argentine Cristian Battoccio after he had a muscle distinction from the past November 18th.

Those of America will not be able to count on three footballers: Bruno valdez by calf discomfort, Mario Osuna due to a knock received in the right fibula and Pedro Aquino for relapsing into the injury that afflicted him with Selection of Peru. Secondly, Renato Ibarra may be taken into account by Santiago Solari if necessary.

The university squad he only needs victory to access the semifinals of Grita México A21. The America, with a draw or a victory, would advance to the next instance. The only time Pumas eliminated the Eagles from the league was in the Opening 2015.

KEEP READING:

The Cuauhtémoc Stadium experienced episodes of violence in Puebla’s victory over León

Santiago Baños announced the hiring of reinforcements in America for next season

Rubens Sambueza suffered an armed robbery while on vacation in Colombia