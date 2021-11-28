America vs. Pumas live online for free TUDN, Channel 5 TV Azteca Televisa Deportes see the live broadcast of the match on which channel they play on Liguilla 2021 of Liga MX at the Azteca Stadium | VIDEO | SPORT-TOTAL

America club and Pumas UNAM They will meet again for the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Liga MX 2021 Liguilla at the legendary Azteca Stadium. The match is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (local time) and 6:00 p.m. (Mexican time) and will be broadcast by TUDN, Channel 5 and Televisa Deportes; In addition, you will be able to follow all the incidents, goals and statements of the protagonists in the minute by minute of El Comercio.

America vs. Pumas: confirmed lineups

America: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, Sebastián Cáceres, Emanuel Aguilera, Mauro Lainez; Álvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sánchez, Fernando Madrigal, Salvador Reyes; Roger Martínez and Henry Martin.

Pumas UNAM: Alfredo Talavera; Alan Mozo, Arturo Ortiz, Nicolás Freire, Efraín Velarde; Favio Álvarez, Erik Lira, Leonel López, Sebastián Saucedo; Juan Ignacio Dinenno and Washington Corozo.

America vs. Pumas live: minute by minute online

When does America vs. Pumas 2021?

The match will be played this Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Azteca Stadium from 7:00 p.m. (local time) and 6:00 p.m. (Mexican time).

Where do they broadcast America vs. Cougars?

The broadcast of Club América vs. Pumas UNAM will be in charge of the signals for TUDN, Channel 5 and Televisa Deportes.

America vs. Pumas: schedule

Country Hour Mexico 18:00 hours Peru 19:00 hours Colombia 19:00 hours Ecuador 19:00 hours Venezuela 20:00 hours Bolivia 20:00 hours USA 20:00 hours Argentina 9:00 p.m. Uruguay 9:00 p.m. chili 9:00 p.m. Paraguay 9:00 p.m. Brazil 9:00 p.m. Spain 02:00 hours (Sunday 28)

America vs. Pumas: history

Both teams have collided 47 times, leaving a balance of 22 wins for Club América, 15 draws and 10 wins for Pumas UNAM. Review their last duels.

November 2021 | Pumas 0-0 America by Opening Tournament

October 2021 | America 2-0 Pumas by Opening Tournament

May 2021 | Pumas 0-1 America by Clausura Tournament

October 2020 | America 2-2 Pumas by Opening Tournament

March 2020 | Pumas 3-3 America by Clausura Tournament

America vs. Pumas: match preview

In the first leg, played at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, it was tied 0-0, but the ‘Universitarios’ showed a better version and were closer to the goal. They even scored through Higor Meritao, but it was not valid for an offside.

Now, the key will be defined in the field of the ‘Aguilas’, who will have to show another face if they want to continue in the race for the title that has been resisting them for some years.

“Each game is a world. It cannot be compared, apart from that they change very quickly because football is like that. It is dynamic. It is of moments. (…) Our obligation is to give our best to go to the next round and that is why we have worked all year “, said Santiago Solari, DT of América.

Pumas UNAM, meanwhile, will try to surprise away from home and achieve a historic triumph that would give them an important mental boost for the remainder of the 2021 Opening Tournament.

