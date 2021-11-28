America fans explode in networks against Santiago Solari and Santiago Baños





The relationship between Santiago Solari, Santiago Banos and fans of America is fractured, the removal of Eagles in view of Cougars caused the fans to explode against him.

Through social networks, the followers exploded before the proposals of the azulcrema technical director, who in one year at the head of the team has only been able to reach the quarterfinals and lost the final of the Concachampions.

The strategist arrived with a great resume after his time as coach of the Real Madrid, being out in the 2021 Guardians against Pachuca and now against Pumas, who ranked 11th, with 14 points less than America caused the antipathy of the faithful.

On the other hand, the #OutBathrooms reappeared. In the era of the sports director, the bet changed from bombastic signings to betting on young foreigners at more modest prices, which in some cases did not pay off.

Solari was described as a buzzard, while Baños, not knowing how to sign

Out of @Sbanos

Outside SANTIAGO SOLARI – Tio Retro II (@ BackToTheRetro2) November 28, 2021

I bought you a book Santiago Solari …#ClassicCapitalino pic.twitter.com/5gKcHSqdJD – Esau Granados (@esaugranados) November 28, 2021

I no longer want the buzzard from #OutsideSolari more like Technical Director… !!! Already two tournaments eliminated due to their miserable game strategy, adding the terrible management of #Outside and many cold-breasted players who have no love for the jersey. – Alejandro Mercado González (@ AlexSkywalker38) November 28, 2021

#Outside for the common good please go to hell – Diego Fuentes (@ Xrswayer99) November 28, 2021

All season playing Trash, he was super-leader because the good teams caught their rhythm at the end. Lainez, Madrigal, Reyes, Cordova, Viñas, Emmanuel, Ochoa, Layun They have nothing to do in the team #OutsideSolari #OutBathrooms, 😡 – richard de ville (@richiezac) November 28, 2021

#Outside #OutsideSolari One does not know how to sign and another does not know how to play leagues – Edwin Cervantes (@ Daniel199305) November 28, 2021

#America club#OutsideSolari

In one year at the helm of the club: He was eliminated in both tournaments, he became the first coach in history to lose a Concacaf final & the team was simply sad playing football. Solari has to leave in the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/HlnG3PJNkx – ING.Adonay Eloin Sánchez Díaz (@IngAdonay) November 28, 2021

“But we play with Mexican cigars”

ah no, that excuse has already been won by others@America club #OutsideSolari #Outside – AledgeDG (@AledgeDG) November 28, 2021

