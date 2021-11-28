America fans explode in networks against Santiago Solari and Santiago Baños


The relationship between Santiago Solari, Santiago Banos and fans of America is fractured, the removal of Eagles in view of Cougars caused the fans to explode against him.

Through social networks, the followers exploded before the proposals of the azulcrema technical director, who in one year at the head of the team has only been able to reach the quarterfinals and lost the final of the Concachampions.

The strategist arrived with a great resume after his time as coach of the Real Madrid, being out in the 2021 Guardians against Pachuca and now against Pumas, who ranked 11th, with 14 points less than America caused the antipathy of the faithful.

On the other hand, the #OutBathrooms reappeared. In the era of the sports director, the bet changed from bombastic signings to betting on young foreigners at more modest prices, which in some cases did not pay off.

Solari was described as a buzzard, while Baños, not knowing how to sign

