America benefited by a non-existent penalty against Pumas, according to Ramos Rizo

For Felipe Ramos Rizo, there was no foul on Roger Martínez in the play where Erick Lira tried to take the ball from the Colombian and the whistler scored as a penalty

America opened the scoring in the quarterfinal second leg against Cougars with a penalty goal by Emanuel Aguilera. However, Felipe Ramos Rizo, specialist in ESPN, considers that Erik Lira’s lack of Roger Martinez it was “non-existent”.

“Non-existent criminal in favor of America”Wrote Ramos Rizo on his social networks moments after Marco Antonio Ortíz Nava sanctioned the lack of Erik Lira about Roger Martinez inside the area after nine minutes of play.

Roger Martínez and Erick Lira, those involved in the play that the referee marked as a penalty. Imago7

Arturo Ortíz lost the ball in the midfield under pressure from Roger Martinez, who was outlined to the university area, where he faced Erik Lira, who knocked down the Colombian and the action was sanctioned by Marco Antonio Ortíz Nada as a criminal.

Before the whistler gave the ball to Emanuel Aguilera, the referee had contact, through his headband, with the VAR. However, he did not change his decision and gave the ball to the defender, who beat Alfredo Talavera from eleven steps.

The Argentine defender made it 1-0 at the Azteca Stadium, which forced Cougars to win on the global scoreboard, after they drew goalless in the first leg on the field of the Olympic University Stadium.