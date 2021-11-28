Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Saturday, November 27

Nothing is more boring than that endless search for movies on your favorite streaming platform.

That is clear to him Amazon prime, as it has a list of the latest trends in your film productions. There, they are organized according to the preference of users in real time. So you better lie down on the couch and delight yourself with the best of the seventh art.

1. The war of tomorrow

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that the soldiers and citizens of the present are transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) in a desperate search. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

2. The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

It tells the true story of Briton Louis Wain, an artist, inventor and businessman, who did everything possible to take care of his five sisters and their mother. Two events changed her life forever: meeting Emily, the love of her life, and adopting Peter, a lost kitten. The two of you will become both his family and his inspiration to paint the extraordinary cat images that made him world famous.

3. No regrets

An elite SEAL commando uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his wife in Tom Clancy’s No Remorse. The explosive origin of the action hero John Clark, one of the most popular characters in the Jack Ryan universe, from the writer Tom Clancy.

Four. The fat girl got on

Peter Sanderson (Steve Martin) is a depressed, prudish, divorced lawyer who is still in love with his ex-wife Kate (Jean Smart) and can’t quite understand why she left him. However, Peter tries to move on and flirts with a smart and explosive lawyer he has met in an internet chat. But when they decide to meet each other at Peter’s house, he discovers that the girl is quite vulgar, does not belong to the elite Ivy League and is not even a lawyer. It’s actually Charlene Morton (Queen Latifah), a young black girl who has escaped from prison and wants Peter to help her prove her innocence.

5. There you will find me

Finley, a talented and aspiring violinist, meets Beckett, a famous young movie star, on her way to her university semester program abroad in a small coastal town in Ireland. An unexpected romance arises when heartthrob Beckett leads the uptight Finley on an adventurous awakening and she encourages him to take charge of his future, until the pressures of his stardom get in the way.

6. Dear christmas

Natalie does a podcast and comes home for Christmas to meet Jack, a local firefighter. (FILMAFFINITY)

7. Jungle run

Jungle adventure film, which follows a brother and sister’s journey into the jungle to find their missing father. Add in a lost cursed artifact, a corrupted corporate plot, and all the dangers of the rainforest and you’ve got a river cruise you won’t soon forget!

8. A father in distress

Howard Langston is a busy businessman who is late for his son Jamie’s karate class. To forgive him, he promises that he will give him whatever he asks for for Christmas: Jamie asks him for a Turboman doll. The problem is that the toy is the most popular and is out of stock in all toy stores. With just a few hours to go until Christmas, Howie sets off on a comical odyssey across the city in pursuit and capture of the precious object.

9. A cool dad

Sonny Koufax is a thirty-something lawyer who has never liked taking on the responsibilities of his adulthood. However, as his former partners marry, Sonny realizes that if he doesn’t do something soon he could be left alone for the rest of his life. After his last girlfriend leaves him due to his immaturity, he decides to do something drastic that changes his life: adopt Julian, a 5-year-old boy.

10. The King of Zamunda

Akeem and Senmi are back! From the lush kingdom of Zamunda, the newly crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his loyal confidant Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on a hilarious new adventure that will take them across the globe, from their great country in Africa to the borough of Queens. in New York, where it all began.

Were you aware of the popularity of the movies that Amazon Prime offers you?

There are more and more views on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What will be the surprises that Amazon Prime has in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we’ll find out soon.