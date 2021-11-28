Amazon keeps Emily Blunt’s film about “a Sherlock Holmes in feminine code”

Related news

Amazon Prime Video has won the auction to get the new movie of Emily blunt. The actress of A peaceful place and Hitman will play Kate warne, the first female detective of the Pinkerton National Detective Agency, an emblematic private security service in the United States founded by Allan pinkerton in 1850. The actor Dwayne johnson, the Englishwoman’s companion in the recently released Jungle cruise, will produce the film through your company Seven Bucks Productions.

The film, still untitled, has been sold as an adventure and intrigue built around Kate Warne, a kind of Sherlock Holmes from real life who must fight to take his place in a male-controlled industry. Warne’s quirky investigative skills opened doors for other women in a hostile sector, while forever changing the way detective work was done. Gustin nash, screenwriter of Teenage rebellion and Charlie bartlett, you are behind a project that does not yet have a manager assigned.

Blunt is one of the most active actresses since the relative return to normality of the film industry after the coronavirus. Romantic comedy An irish song it’s in the halls, while Jungle cruise still in cinemas and on Disney + at a premium cost and A quiet place 2 It was the third highest grossing film of the year, only behind King Kong vs. Godzilla, Fast 9 and Black widow.

The British is currently shooting The English, a miniseries in the key of a western that will also be released on Amazon. Johnson will return to platforms sooner with the action film Red alert. Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will accompany the actor in a title with a premiere scheduled for November 12.

