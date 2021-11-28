alarm at PSG for the shocking injury suffered by the Brazilian

Neymar’s despair at the time of his ankle sprain; concern in PSG by the Brazilian crack.

Neymar, the Brazilian forward of Paris Saint-Germain, worries everyone. The 29-year-old was the victim of a shocking sprained left ankle, he had to leave on a stretcher from the state of Saint-Etienne, for Ligue 1, a worrying injury for the Brazilian, who retired crying.

Following a tackle by French footballer Yvann Maçon, the Parisian team’s number 10 fell on his rival and bent his left ankle in action. Among obvious signs of pain, Neymar was removed on a stretcher and was replaced by Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe.

Neymar’s apparent severe injury – the diagnosis is not yet known – occurred in a struggling PSG 3-1 victory against Saint Etienne, which allows him to continue making differences at the top of the French championship: after 15 games played, he reached the 40 points, 14 more than the only guard, Nice (26 units).

The Brazilian of Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar, was removed from the court on a stretcher after suffering a severe left ankle injury, against Saint-Etienne. (JEFF PACHOUD /)

Marquinhos was the figure of the match, for his two goals (headed) and for the leadership he exercised. But Lionel Messi was decisive in the victory of PSG: in driver mode, he feels more and more owner of the team led by Mauricio Pochettino and his three assists (the other went to Ángel Di María in the second goal) were decisive.

Of course, the worrying action for PSG is Neymar’s injury. By his screams and despair, he gave the feeling that the former Barcelona man suffered a serious injury. We will have to wait.

